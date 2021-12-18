Middlesbrough 1-0 Bournemouth: Andraz Sporar's penalty extends Cherries' winless run to six

Bournemouth extended their winless run to six games as they were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The decisive goal came shortly after the second half began, as Andraz Sporar swept home a penalty after Isaiah Jones had been clumsily brought down by Jaidon Anthony (53).

Scott Parker's men - who would have moved above Fulham into top spot with a win, for 24 hours, at least - had several chances to edge themselves in front throughout the game, though Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley was seldom tested.

As a result, they stay second in the Championship table, two points behind Fulham, who play Sheffield United on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football. Middlesbrough climb to eighth, two points outside the play-off places.

How Bournemouth's stumble continued into another week

It felt as though there was a smidgen less pressure on Bournemouth for their trip to Teesside, with West Brom having missed the chance to move level on points with the Cherries after a goalless draw at Barnsley on Friday night. Even with just one win to their name since October, the chance to lead the pack was again within reach.

They were met by a determined Boro side, who were almost ahead within six minutes. Matt Crooks connected with Duncan Watmore's cross after some neat interplay in the box and was denied the opener by a brilliant reaction save by Mark Travers from point-blank range.

Bournemouth settled into the game and though they ended the first half without a shot on target, no doubt offered more of a threat going forward. Anthony dragged a shot wide after a misplaced pass from Jonny Howson, before Dominic Solanke planted a header wide and Ryan Christie scooped over the bar after a cross from Philip Billing.

But they struggled to get moving after the break, particularly after Chris Wilder's side edged in front. Anthony held back Jones, then appeared to lose his footing and push his man to the deck, with referee Chris Kavanagh taking a moment before pointing to the spot. Sporar had seen a shot saved moments earlier, but kept his cool to beat Travers from 12 yards this time around.

Boro had dropped 16 points from winning positions prior to the Cherries' visit and, for a moment, it looked as though they might drop another two when substitute Junior Stanislas hit a fizzing low free-kick, though it was well batted away by Lumley.

It was in fact the hosts who had Bournemouth penned in in the final 10 minutes. And they thought they had another when Onel Hernandez fired in a classy effort late on, but he was denied by the linesman's flag.

Man of the match - Isaiah Jones

Image: Jones won the penalty that led to Middlesbrough's winner at the Riverside

It was another eye-catching performance from the 22-year-old wing-back, who has been one of the shining lights in the Middlesbrough team so far this term.

He provided a constant injection of pace on the right, won the penalty that led to the winner at the Riverside and, if that wasn't enough, he ranked highest for open play crosses (6), duels won (10) and passes into the opposition box (7).

What's next?

Middlesbrough are next in action at 3pm on Boxing Day, when they host Nottingham Forest at the Riverside Stadium, while Bournemouth return at 5.30pm on Monday, December 27, when they travel to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face QPR, in a game live on Sky Sports Football.