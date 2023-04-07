Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's side secure Premier League promotion with win

Vincent Kompany's Burnley secured their immediate return to the Premier League as a second-half winner from Connor Roberts earned a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

All the Championship leaders needed to achieve promotion was victory at the Riverside Stadium, and the Clarets took just 12 minutes to break the deadlock when Ashley Barnes tapped home Josh Brownhill's shot from close range.

Middlesbrough, who went into the game unbeaten in 11 home matches, aimed to maintain that record after half-time and equalised through Chuba Akpom's penalty following Josh Cullen's foul on Cameron Archer.

But Roberts became the Turf Moor cult hero when he tapped home Nathan Tella's cross just after the hour mark - which was enough for Burnley to secure their most priceless three points of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Connor Roberts makes it 2-1 to Burnley against Middlesbrough

Asked if he ever dreamed of a season like this, Kompany told Sky Sports: "No. It's Easter, there's seven games to go and we are already celebrating."

Promotion from the Championship has been secured by Burnley with seven games to spare - a Championship record.

A return to the top flight has also been achieved at the first time of asking following the club's relegation from the Premier League 11 months ago, while next season will see Kompany reunite with the competition he won four times as a Manchester City player.

Both Kompany and Burnley chairman Alan Pace admitted the club never envisaged a Premier League return so quickly - as they felt the Clarets needed to wait two or three years to become a promotion-level side.

"This is a complete surprise, this was not our plan," Pace told Sky Sports.

"Vincent and I spoke during the summer and talked about it at great length. We gave ourselves two to three years [to get promoted], that was the plan. What you're seeing is a lot of magic coming together."

Kompany added: "We didn't expect this. We want to experience it one day but we had a different timing on it. Quicker is better sometimes."

How Burnley sealed the deal

After Luton were held to a goalless draw at Millwall, Kompany's Clarets were tasked with a simple order of one more win to seal their Premier League return.

And it took just a dozen minutes for Burnley to break the deadlock. Anass Zaroury beat Tommy Smith down the left wing and the Clarets worked the ball well across the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ashley Barnes deflects the ball into the back of the net and Burnley lead 1-0

Eventually, captain Brownhill hit a low shot towards goal and striker Barnes was there to divert the shot past Zack Steffen and into the back of the net.

It could have been a second for the Clarets shortly afterwards when Tella broke clear of the defence, but the in-form Burnley forward somehow put his one-on-one effort wide of the near post with Steffen beaten.

Michael Carrick's Boro, who want to join Burnley as a promoted team come the end of the season, offered little going forwards in the opening period, with their final ball letting them down.

Image: Barnes celebrates putting Burnley 1-0 up

They could only force Burnley goalkeeper Ante Muric into a spilled cross, with Akpom and Darragh Lenihan spooning good efforts over.

But Carrick's side showed much more endeavour once the second-half whistle rang - with the hosts needing just four minutes to restore parity.

After Muric punched away under pressure from Akpom, a penalty-box scramble saw Cullen tangle his legs with Archer's, leaving the referee no other option but to point to the spot. Akpom comfortably stepped up to blast past Muric for his 26th league goal of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Archer is fouled in the box, and Chuba Akpom converts for Boro to make it 1-1

An end-to-end encounter ensued as Burnley tried to wrestle back control. Barnes put two efforts over the bar, while Aaron Ramsey hit a near-post shot straight at Muric at the near post.

The home side had a decent shout for a second spot kick when Archer collided legs with Brownhill in similar fashion, but it was waved away as a foul in the opposite direction.

Kompany's Burnley stepped up a few gears in a five-minute spell that culminated in their match-winning second. Tella, played onside by Paddy McNair, was released on the right and crossed for Roberts who had the simple task of tapping into an empty net.

The goal sparked celebrations between players and the 2,600 visiting Burnley fans - though footage appeared to show Johann Gudmundsson being hit by a flying object launched from the home end in and among those celebrations.

Burnley tried to get a result and promotion-sealing third through substitute Vitinho, who went on a mazy run before firing wide of the near post.

But another comeback seemed too much for Middlesbrough - who will hope their promotion success comes later this year. Akpom headed wide at the back post in the final seconds of added time, but it was their only real chance of note after Burnley's second.

The night belonged to Burnley and their young manager and team who have dominated the Championship this season.

Kompany: We found a way to win again

Image: Vincent Kompany will return to the Premier League next season

Kompany said the manner in which Burnley achieved victory was typical of their season - not playing well but ending up on the right side of the result.

"It hasn't been easy," added Kompany to Sky Sports. "Days like today happen more than you think - we found a way. It was not easy at all. But somehow this season we also ended up on the good end of the game.

"There is a belief in the team, and it is still a team that can improve and that is the exciting part. They're like kids, they're celebrating like kids and that's great to see."

Asked to explain why Burnley achieved promotion, Kompany added: "Consistency. There are a couple of logical rules that we all know. If you don't have the squad cohesion in the beginning it takes time, and you have to work hard, be objective and work hard.

"You are in the Championship so there are 46 games, you get that stress of games that help you improve quicker and after that is consistency, emotional consistency and a lot of hard work."

What's next?

Both sides are back in Sky Bet Championship action on Easter Monday. Middlesbrough head to Bristol City for a 5.30pm kick-off, while Burnley host Sheffield United at 8pm. The games are back-to-back on Sky Sports Football.