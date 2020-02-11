Millwall vs Fulham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall face Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Mason Bennett could make his Millwall debut. The 23-year-old forward has joined Millwall on loan from Derby, and is bidding to rebuild his career after being banned from driving for two years for drink driving.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard could feature for the first time since October having stepped up his return to fitness from a knee problem. Defender Alex Pearce could slot back into the starting line-up if boss Gary Rowett opts to switch to five at the back.

Alfie Mawson is expected to miss out again for Fulham, with the former Swansea defender still struggling with knee trouble. Mawson has missed the last four matches with his latest knee issue.

Southampton loanee Harrison Reed continues to battle a calf complaint, and could also miss out. Maxime Le Marchand is the main long-term absentee, with the French defender having been sidelined since November with back trouble.

Recent form

It is three without a win for Millwall, now. Although it has been a tricky run that has seen them lose against Leeds and West Brom, with a draw at Sheffield Wednesday in between.

Fulham have been on a great run of form of late. They have won four of their past five, while drawing the other, and have conceded just two goals in that run.

Talking point: Has Scott Parker found his best team?

It certainly seems that Fulham have found their form in the past few weeks. Michael Hector has been excellent in defence since his January arrival, Kevin McDonald has been recalled to midfield and Aleksandar Mitrovic is back fit and firing up front.

There is no doubt that Fulham have all the components to genuinely challenge for automatic promotion. It just remains to be seen whether or not they can now find their consistency under Parker.

Latest highlights

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Brom. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Brom.

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Fulham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Fulham.

Opta stats

Millwall have lost their last three league matches against Fulham, failing to score in each defeat.

Fulham are looking for consecutive away league wins against Millwall for the first time in their history.

Millwall have won their last two London derbies in the league, last winning three in a row in March 2011.

Fulham have taken one point from their last seven away London league derbies (D1 L6) since winning 3-0 at Millwall in April 2018.

Fulham's Aleksandr Mitrovic - the Championship's joint-highest scorer this season with 20 goals - has scored in both of his previous league appearances against Millwall.

Prutton's prediction

Did you see those conditions at The Den on Sunday?! Storm Ciara certainly took centre stage in the Lions' defeat to West Brom. It's been a tough few weeks for Gary Rowett's men, but they are still within touching distance of the top six, largely thanks to their home form.

Fulham will be tough opponents, that's for sure. Their defensive record speaks for itself, but though they seem to be doing enough to keep pace at the top of the table, they've not won by more than a one-goal margin since November and I feel they could slip here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)