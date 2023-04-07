 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Millwall vs Luton Town. Sky Bet Championship.

The DenAttendance18,422.

Millwall 0

    Luton Town 0

      Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

      Millwall 0-0 Luton: Championship play-off hopefuls play out stalemate at The Den

      Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Luton at The Den as the play-off hopefuls share the points in a goalless draw; Both sides had half chances but were unable to make the breakthrough

      Friday 7 April 2023 14:29, UK

      Luton&#39;s Tom Lockyer and Millwall&#39;s Tom Bradshaw battle for the ball
      Image: Millwall and Luton played out a goalless draw at The Den on Good Friday

      Championship play-off hopefuls Millwall and Luton shared the points in a 0-0 draw at The Den, boosting Burnley's hopes of securing promotion later on Good Friday.

      The first part of the Clarets' promotion jigsaw was moved into place as the Hatters failed to win in south London. Vincent Kompany's side must now beat Middlesbrough in an 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports, to clinch their return to the Premier League.

      While certainly an entertaining encounter between Millwall and Luton, there was a lack of clear-cut chances. Ethan Horvath made a superb first-half save to deny Ryan Leonard's long-range effort, while George Long was called upon as the game reached its climax.

      Millwall too had a series of penalty calls turned down by referee Darren England, and remain fifth in the table on 62 points. Luton - who are now eight games unbeaten in the Championship - bump up one place into third, above Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

      Also See:

      More to follow...

      Trending

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!
      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

      Around Sky

      Sky Sports Golf

      Sky Sports F1