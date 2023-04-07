Millwall 0-0 Luton: Championship play-off hopefuls play out stalemate at The Den

Championship play-off hopefuls Millwall and Luton shared the points in a 0-0 draw at The Den, boosting Burnley's hopes of securing promotion later on Good Friday.

The first part of the Clarets' promotion jigsaw was moved into place as the Hatters failed to win in south London. Vincent Kompany's side must now beat Middlesbrough in an 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports, to clinch their return to the Premier League.

While certainly an entertaining encounter between Millwall and Luton, there was a lack of clear-cut chances. Ethan Horvath made a superb first-half save to deny Ryan Leonard's long-range effort, while George Long was called upon as the game reached its climax.

Millwall too had a series of penalty calls turned down by referee Darren England, and remain fifth in the table on 62 points. Luton - who are now eight games unbeaten in the Championship - bump up one place into third, above Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

