MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town (Agg 1-8): Danilo Orsi scores twice as ruthless Reds reach League Two play-off final

Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley Town. Sky Bet League Two Play-Offs Semi-Final.
Stadium:mk.
1-8
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg between MK Dons and Crawley Town at Stadium MK on Saturday night | A hat-trick from Danilo Orsi and one each from Jay Williams and Jack Roles send Scott Lindsey's side to the play-off final
Saturday 11 May 2024 21:57, UK
Crawley blew MK Dons away for the second time in a matter of days as a 5-1 victory at Stadium MK - and an 8-1 win on aggregate - took them to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.
Scott Lindsey's side had established a 3-0 first-leg lead in West Sussex on Tuesday - and that was extended to 5-0 within the first half-hour in Buckinghamshire, courtesy of Jay Williams and Danilo Orsi.
Max Dean volleyed in to pull one back for the hosts, but the two-goal cushion on the night was restored by Orsi after slick build-up between Klaidi Lolos and Liam Kelly.
Dean saw a penalty well-saved by Reds goalkeeper Corey Addai, before Jack Roles came off the bench to smash in a fourth, shortly after he had crashed a shot off the left-hand post.
Orsi then turned in a Ronan Darcy cross in second-half stoppage time to complete his hat-trick and round off a thoroughly one-sided affair.
Crawley will face Crewe at Wembley on Sunday May 19 - live on Sky Sports Football - with a place in Sky Bet League One at stake.
MK Dons will remain in the fourth tier for the 2024/25 campaign.