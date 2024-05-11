MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town (Agg 1-8): Danilo Orsi scores twice as ruthless Reds reach League Two play-off final

Crawley blew MK Dons away for the second time in a matter of days as a 5-1 victory at Stadium MK - and an 8-1 win on aggregate - took them to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Scott Lindsey's side had established a 3-0 first-leg lead in West Sussex on Tuesday - and that was extended to 5-0 within the first half-hour in Buckinghamshire, courtesy of Jay Williams and Danilo Orsi.

Max Dean volleyed in to pull one back for the hosts, but the two-goal cushion on the night was restored by Orsi after slick build-up between Klaidi Lolos and Liam Kelly.

Dean saw a penalty well-saved by Reds goalkeeper Corey Addai, before Jack Roles came off the bench to smash in a fourth, shortly after he had crashed a shot off the left-hand post.

Orsi then turned in a Ronan Darcy cross in second-half stoppage time to complete his hat-trick and round off a thoroughly one-sided affair.

Crawley will face Crewe at Wembley on Sunday May 19 - live on Sky Sports Football - with a place in Sky Bet League One at stake.

More to follow...

Watch all four goals...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crawley take an early lead as Jay Williams storms forward from midfield and squeezes his shot into the back of the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crawley look Wembley bound as Danilo Orsi fires them into a commanding two goal lead!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Dean probably shouldn't be on the pitch, but he halves the deficit on the night for MK Dons against Crawley.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danilo Orsi taps home his second of the night to send Crawley into dreamland!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Roles smashes home Crawley's fourth of the night and seventh of the tie!

Crawley advance to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final, where they will face Crewe at Wembley on Sunday May 19, live on Sky Sports Football.

MK Dons will remain in the fourth tier for the 2024/25 campaign.