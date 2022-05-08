MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe (Agg 1-2): Chairboys hold on to reach Sky Bet League One play-off final

Milton Keynes Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers. Sky Bet League One Play-Offs Semi-Final.
Stadium:mkAttendance13,012.
1-2
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg at Stadium MK between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers as the Chairboys held on to their first-leg advantage to reach the final
Sunday 8 May 2022 21:11, UK
Wycombe battled into the Sky Bet League One play-off final as they held off an MK Dons comeback to seal their passage with a 2-1 aggregate win.
Leading 2-0 from the first leg at Adams Park, it was MK who had to take the game back to Wycombe and they largely dominated proceedings on Sunday night, getting a goal back via Troy Parrott midway through the first half.
But they could not find a way to level things up, and it's Wycombe who go on to Wembley, where they will face Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland on May 21 for a spot in the Championship.
MK Dons boss Liam Manning made two changes from the first leg, and one of those he brought in, Hiram Boateng, was the man who created the goal that brought them back into the tie on 26 minutes, as his lifted pass found the head of Parrott, who looped a brilliant effort over the helpless David Stockdale and into the net.
MK continued to push in the second half and would have found the equaliser in the tie were it not for a brilliant challenge from Joe Jacobson to deny Parrott when he was through on goal, and then for Stockdale to make a great save to push away a Theo Corbeanu effort.
But Wycombe showed the resilience of a side who have been there and done it before - having sealed their passage through the play-offs previously in 2020 - as they battled through to reach the final.
MK Dons' Liam Manning: "Of course I'm disappointed and frustrated, but I think you have to step back sometimes and look at the bigger picture. I'm hugely proud of the lads for how we went about it all season and throughout the two legs. Sometimes you don't always get what you deserve, and we dominated and created the most chances over the two legs. It's a tough one to take.
"We started really well and created really good momentum and good chances. But even in the second half we came out on the front foot and got in some really dangerous areas. But it comes down to quality and if we had the composure, and it wasn't quite there. It's time to reflect and I'm so proud of them."
Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth: "It's a relief! MK Dons were fabulous tonight, they really were. They played, they rotated, but my boys were so resolute it was unbelievable. From back to front they stood up. It was about defending crosses, shots, set-pieces, the boys were fantastic. David had to make some great saves, but all goalkeepers do.
"It's not good for your health this, I'll tell you! But the fans were phenomenal, brilliant all game. I'm so proud to be taking Wycombe to Wembley.
"For every fan who never saw a Championship ball kicked, or the play-offs two years ago, get yourself to Wembley because this is the celebration. We're still little Wycombe, but these boys can achieve anything."
A masterful goalkeeping display at the age of 36. The last line of defence whenever the backline got breached in front of him, Stockdale made some key saves and managed his area superbly. A top-notch performance.
The Sky Bet League One play-off final takes place at Wembley on Saturday, May 21. Kick-off is at 3pm and it's live on Sky Sports Football.