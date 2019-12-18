Liverpool vs Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up more trophies for Liverpool in Qatar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to maintain the club's winning momentum when they take on Mexican champions Monterrey in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

Klopp says his decision to field a youth team in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa on Tuesday night - a match his reserves lost 5-0 - is justified, having brought all his senior players to Doha.

“We had to make a decision. We knew first we would be invited to the Club World Cup before we knew how far we’d go in the Carabao Cup,” he said.

“We are here. We don’t fly 3,000 miles, we don’t fly the distance not to show up.

“Our life is constantly dealing with difficult situations and finding solutions. Whatever it is, we don’t care. We will be prepared and try to win football games.”

As European champions, Liverpool are favourites for the tournament in Qatar.

“We don’t see ourselves as favourites, we see ourselves as challengers as it will be the first time to win it,” the German added.

“Is it the biggest cup competition in the world? I don’t know.

“If you had asked me beforehand if I think there should be a Club World Cup in the middle of our season I would say no, but we are here and so it is the most important competition in the world.

“It is not important that, and I’m not sure about this, we are the best football team in the world.

“No one cares about what happened in the summer, three months ago, it only matters what happens tomorrow night.

“We need to show we are ready. We don’t listen to public opinions, we try to be as serious as possible in these situations.

“We tend to be more concerned before games than optimistic I would say.”

Team news: Young trio jet out to Qatar

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum misses the semi-final with injury

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who travelled despite sustaining a hamstring injury against Watford, is out of the game, at the Khalifa International Stadium, but Virgil van Dijk, who did a personalised training session on Monday, is fit.

Meanwhile, backup defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - who featured at Villa Park on Tuesday - all flew out to join Liverpool's senior squad in Qatar on Wednesday.

However, Harvey Elliott, who impressed in the 5-0 League Cup defeat at Aston Villa as part of the youngest team in the club's history on Tuesday, will not be making the trip.

Possible Liverpool line-up against Monterrey

After 20 senior players flew out on Sunday only three places were left available, one of which had to be a goalkeeper as Liverpool are obligated to name three in their Club World Cup squad.

With only two fit first-team centre-backs in Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Hoever, who came off with cramp against Villa but has been passed fit, and Van den Berg will provide some cover for Klopp if necessary.

Milner: We want to make winning trophies a habit

Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists the players are driven by the desire to be serial trophy winners and to not be remembered solely for their Champions League triumph.

June's victory over Tottenham in Madrid was only the club's second piece of silverware in 13 years, but the Reds' vice-captain said that should be the starting point.

Liverpool, 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League as they seek to end their 30-year wait for a domestic title, are bidding this week to win the one trophy which has so far eluded them - the Club World Cup.

Milner, who signed a new contract to 2022 last week to underline his long-term ambitions, believes a winning habit is pushing the squad forward.

"Since I have been at the club it was important for the club to get that first trophy on the board," said the midfielder, who also lifted the European Super Cup with the club at the start of the season.

"We had been unfortunate in a few finals, but the team has moved on and we have heard many people talk about it.

"We don't want to be remembered as the team who won one major trophy. We want people to remember us as a group and forget which year we won each trophy.

"It will be difficult, but you want to get that winning habit and win trophies together as a group and to keep adding them.

"This is the trophy the club have not won, so it would be nice to have that. Hopefully we can add that."

Monterrey keen to cause an upset

Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed insists his side have not come just to participate in the Club World Cup and nothing is impossible against red-hot favourites Liverpool.

The CONCACAF Champions League winners are making their fourth appearance in this tournament and, although Klopp's side have a vastly better squad on paper, Mohamed said they would ensure it was not easy for the European champions in their semi-final on Wednesday.

"We have a big ambition to play against Liverpool and we came to compete strongly at this mega-tournament," he said.

"Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers and Liverpool is maybe the best team in the world right now.

"We have made a huge effort to reach this stage and have come to compete irrespective of which team or manager we are facing.

"We came here to play and win the match with our weapons.

"We didn't come to participate in this tournament and let Liverpool win against us. Nothing is impossible in football."

