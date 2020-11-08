Motherwell 1-4 Celtic: Mohamed Elyounoussi hat-trick eases pressure on Neil Lennon

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored a hat-trick as Celtic cruised past Motherwell 4-1 at Fir Park to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Neil Lennon.

Elyounoussi found himself in the right place at the right time to net on eight and 27 minutes as the Scottish Premiership champions ended a recent run of just one win in their last six matches in all competitions.

0:37 The perfect start for Celtic as Motherwell give the ball away in their own area and there was the alert Elyounoussi to react quickest and convert the rebound from close range.

While Declan Gallagher's 72nd-minute header briefly gave the hosts hope of a point, it was Elyounoussi who sealed the win with a brilliant header just four minutes later, before Olivier Ntcham added a late strike (86).

As a result, the champions have cut Rangers' lead at the top of the table to six points - with a match in hand - ahead of their rivals' home clash with Hamilton later on Sunday, while Motherwell stay in seventh.

Player ratings Motherwell: Chapman (6), O'Donnell (6), Gallagher (7), McGinley (6), Maguire (6), Campbell (6), O'Hara (6), Polworth (5), Cole (7), Lang (7), Watt (8)



Subs: Crawford (6), White (6) Long (6)



Celtic: Bain (7); Bitton (6), Brownn (8), Ajeti (7), Christie (7), Rogic (9), Elyounoussi (8), Frimpong (8), Ajer (6), McGregor (7), Laxalt (7)



Subs: Duffy (6), Ntcham (7), Edouard (6), Elhamed (7)



Man of the match: Tom Rogic

How the champions bounced back at Fir Park

The heat was very much on Celtic when they arrived at Fir Park given the shambolic nature of their 4-1 home loss to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, although if there was one side they could have picked to face, then it would have been Motherwell.

Celtic had not lost any of their previous 15 league encounters against Stephen Robinson's men, including winning their previous six in a row, and it did not take them long to take the lead.

0:38 Elyounoussi scores his second in the match to stretch Celtic's lead at Motherwell.

Liam Polworth was at fault after gifting possession straight to Albian Ajeti in the box and despite his low shot striking the inside of the post, the alert Elyounoussi was there to touch home the rebound.

The Norway international soon doubled his side's lead when Jeremie Frimpong and the outstanding Tom Rogic combined in the box before the latter set up Elyounoussi, who side-footed home from close range.

0:31 Watch as Motherwell get one back, Gallagher rose highest of all to power a brilliant header into the net for his third Motherwell goal.

However, the home side refused to lie down and were rewarded for their efforts when Gallagher rose highest to meet a free-kick and place a brilliant header into the far corner of the net for the captain's third goal for the club.

Whatever hopes Motherwell may have had of taking something from the game were soon extinguished when substitute Hatem Abd Elhamed got free down the right and delivered an inviting centre which Elyounoussi powered home to bring up his hat-trick.

Team news Steve Robinson opted to go with the same line-up that won 2-0 at Livingston last time out.



Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon made two changes to the side that lost 4-1 at home to Sparta Prague in Europa League on Thursday. Kris Ajer and Albian Ajeti returned, with Shane Duffy and Odsonne Edouard dropping to the bench.

Ntcham then added a slightly unflattering look to the final scoreline with a neat finish four minutes from time after good approach play from fellow sub Odsonne Edouard to help get the stuttering champions back to winning ways.

0:33 Celtic hit back immediately as from a cross that is hung up to the back post, there was that man Elyounoussi to place a wonderful header into the bottom left-hand corner of the net for his hat-trick.

Man of the Match - Tom Rogic

As Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker observed at full time at Fir Park: "Rogic gives you brilliant moments. He's a special talent."

And boy did the Australia international provide some eye-catching moments for Celtic on Sunday, setting up Elyounoussi for a goal he could not miss, while generally running the game from midfield.

The 27-year-old's best moment? A wonderful first-half run following a Motherwell corner that saw the midfielder glide past a posse of players, before finding Ryan Christie, only for his team-mate to blaze over the bar.

0:27 Game over as substitute Ntcham places a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net with Chapman rooted to his line.

What's next?

After the international break, Motherwell travel to St Johnstone, while Celtic take on Hibs at Easter Road, with both games on Saturday November 21 (3pm).