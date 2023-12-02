Motherwell 3-3 Dundee: Conor Wilkinson's stoppage-time strike snatches point for 10-player hosts

Substitute Conor Wilkinson's stoppage-time strike snatched 10-player Motherwell a 3-3 draw at home to Dundee.

Stuart Kettlewell's side went in front through Mika Biereth only for the visitors to hit back through first-half goals from Lyall Cameron and Owen Beck.

Bevis Mugabi drew Motherwell level midway through the second half before Harry Paton was shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

Dundee took advantage of the extra player when Zach Robinson scored with two minutes remaining, only for Well to hit back in time added on to claim a point.

The result stretches Motherwell's winless sequence to 11 matches, while Dundee still move back into the top half despite the concession of that late equaliser.

How six-goal thriller unfolded at Fir Park

The home side went in front with the first real chance of the game after seven minutes. Blair Spittal's effort was blocked but fell to Biereth and the Arsenal loanee's driven effort hit both posts before landing in the net. It was the first time Kettlewell's side had taken the lead for three months.

Motherwell were then suckered when Dundee equalised with their first chance of the match.

The home side had two attempts to clear a corner but could not, with the ball eventually looping through to Cameron who headed past Liam Kelly.

Just four minutes later and Dundee were ahead. It was a moment of magic from Beck, the on-loan Liverpool full-back showing great composure after taking a pass from Zak Rudden then finishing neatly.

Image: Dundee thought they had won the game when Zach Robinson scored in the 88th minute

Motherwell had the first real chance of the second half. Paton found Jon Obika and his left-foot shot slid beyond the far post when a pass to Biereth might have been the better option.

Mugabi then tried his luck from distance, with the defender's 30-yard effort touched over by Trevor Carson.

But the same player would not be denied just moments later as Motherwell drew level, getting the final touch on Spittal's cross to glance a header past Carson.

This was referee Iain Snedden's first Premiership match and he was called to the screen shortly after that goal by VAR Nick Walsh. The official had a look at the footage and showed a red card to Paton for a high tackle on Luke McCowan.

Wilkinson then had a great chance to put the home side back in front but blazed his shot high over the crossbar.

That looked to be costly when Robinson, just minutes after coming off the bench, finished low into the corner but Wilkinson made amends by firing past Carson.

Kettlewell: Draw bittersweet despite late equaliser

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said: "It's not good enough. I thought we started on the front foot but that seemed to be the catalyst to take a backwards step which frustrates me beyond belief.

"We've been talking about trying to get the first goal and we should grow in belief. But it seemed to have the opposite effect.

"We shot ourselves in the foot far too often and allowed Dundee to come on to us at home. In the second half, we didn't get much of a rhythm.

"Bevis Mugabi's goal could have been a catalyst to get going but Harry Paton's red card comes after that.

"It's another rejig and we're having to change our shape. But the bit that doesn't surprise me is the brilliant reaction when we looked dead and buried.

"It's a great finish from Conor, but you'll forgive me for thinking it's a wee bit bittersweet.

"I don't want to take away the elation that comes from scoring another late goal but I would love to not be chasing a game again in the dying embers."

Image: Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said his side's performance was 'not good enough'

Docherty: Dominant performance deserved more

Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: "Huge disappointment because that was an absolutely dominant performance.

"We had a similar game against St Johnstone when we were so dominant away from home and dropped two points. We've done that massively again. But I can't be too harsh on the players.

"Our performance was outstanding, we were by miles the better team in terms of shots and possession.

"We just have to manage the last 90 seconds. I said to the boys if I set up that situation in training 100 times then we would defend it 100 times.

"We gave up possession then didn't defend a goal-kick. We didn't win the first header or pick up the second ball. They got a runner through and scored."

Motherwell's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Ross County on Tuesday night. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Dundee are back in action on December 9 against Rangers. Kick-off 3pm.