Motherwell 1-2 Rangers: Malik Tillman solo strike sees Gers close to within two points of Celtic

Malik Tillman's sensational solo goal helped Rangers overcome Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership back to just two points.

After a lacklustre first half, Rangers made the crucial breakthrough eight minutes after half-time when Tilman won back possession on halfway, before dribbling past five Motherwell players and finding the bottom corner of the net with a delicate dinked finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Malik Tillman's superb solo goal gives Rangers the lead against Motherwell.

If that strike was eye catching, then John Lundstram's near-post header to double the visitors' lead midway through the second period was more perfunctory and it appeared to put his side on course for a comfortable win.

However, Stuart McKinstry's floated free-kick caught out Allan McGregor to set up a tense finale, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team holding on for a vital three points as they closed in on the champions, while the hosts stay eighth in the table.

Image: Rangers' Malik Tillman scores to make it 1-0

How Rangers closed the gap on Celtic

Rangers arrived at Fir Park on the back of a 7-1 mauling at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League and in desperate need of a morale-boosting display, only to produce a lethargic first-half showing in their first meeting with Motherwell this season.

Perhaps still feeling the aftereffects from midweek, the visitors barely threatened before the break, bar a couple of early efforts from Ryan Kent and Tillman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Lundstram heads in from a corner to make it 2-0 to Rangers against Motherwell.

However, Rangers stepped up the pace after the interval as they went in search of the opener, breaking the deadlock thanks to a goal-of-the-season contender from their on-loan Bayern Munich forward.

There appeared little danger when Tillman won back possession near the halfway line, only for the United States international to skip past five opponents on his way into the area, before keeping his cool to chip the ball over the advancing Liam Kelly and into the left-hand corner of the net.

Team news Motherwell boss Steven Hammell made three changes from the side that lost to Hibs last time out. Connor Shields was banned, while both Joe Efford and Blair Spittal missed out, with Ross Tierney, Josh Morris and Stuart McKinstry all starting.



Rangers, meanwhile, made three changes from the midweek thrashing to Liverpool in the Champions League, with Leon King, Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo all coming into the starting lineup in place of the injured Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack and Fashion Jr.

That lead was doubled after 69 minutes as Lundstram met a left-wing corner with a near-post header that looped into the far corner as Rangers appeared to be cruising towards all three points.

That is until McKinstry briefly gave Steven Hammell's side hope of an unlikely draw when his free-kick from the left edge of the area somehow found its way past McGregor before dropping under the bar for just the hosts' third league goal at home all season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart McKinstry's free kick sails in over Allan McGregor to give Motherwell hope against Rangers as they trail 2-1.

But it was too little, too late as Rangers hung on for what could yet prove a vital win to end a tough few says for Van Bronckhorst and Co.

Image: Rangers' John Lundstram (centre) celebrates making it 2-0

What the managers said...

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Motherwell manager Steven Hammell says he was disappointed with the way his side conceded what he described as 'two poor goals'.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it was vital for Rangers to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpoool with a win at Motherwell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers players John Lundstram and Malik Tillman reflect on their 2-1 win against Motherwell in what Lundstram described as a 'proper performance'.

Rangers have a Premier Sports Cup match against Dundee on Wednesday night while Motherwell take on Celtic.

Both sides return to Scottish Premiership action on 22nd October with Rangers at home to Livingston and Motherwell against Livingston. Both games kick-off at 3pm.