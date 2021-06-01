Netherlands vs Scotland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Netherlands and Scotland on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij are likely to continue to build their partnership in the Netherlands defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, but Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake will also push for a starting spot.

Memphis Depay, who starred for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season with 20 goals and 12 assists in 37 league games, is expected to lead the line with Frenkie De Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum partnered in midfield.

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen is yet to arrive at the camp having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

0:42 Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet says he is eager to score his first goal for the national side in the upcoming friendlies and hopes that will help him break into the team that starts Euro 2020

Scotland forward Che Adams will look to cement a starting berth ahead of the upcoming tournament and he could be joined in attack by Lyndon Dykes given the injuries to Ryan Fraser and Oli McBurnie.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to operate on the left of a back three while Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will take on attacking and defensive responsibilities from a wing-back role.

Grant Hanley and Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper could join Tierney in defence.

1:00 Scotland assistant coach Steven Reid says the squad's unity and togetherness is there ahead of the beginning of the Euros next month

How to follow

Netherlands vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Youngsters set for Scotland debuts? Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull were included in the Scotland squad to widespread approval.



Gilmour and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will not be involved against Holland in Portugal on Wednesday, having competed in the Champions League and Europa League finals respectively, so Tartan Army boss Steve Clarke could give first caps to Patterson and Turnbull.

0:36 Motherwell defender Stephen O'Donnell insists Scotland's appearance in this summer's European Championships cannot be a one-off