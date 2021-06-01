Netherlands vs Scotland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Netherlands and Scotland on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij are likely to continue to build their partnership in the Netherlands defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, but Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake will also push for a starting spot.
Memphis Depay, who starred for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season with 20 goals and 12 assists in 37 league games, is expected to lead the line with Frenkie De Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum partnered in midfield.
Goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen is yet to arrive at the camp having recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Scotland forward Che Adams will look to cement a starting berth ahead of the upcoming tournament and he could be joined in attack by Lyndon Dykes given the injuries to Ryan Fraser and Oli McBurnie.
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to operate on the left of a back three while Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will take on attacking and defensive responsibilities from a wing-back role.
Grant Hanley and Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper could join Tierney in defence.
Youngsters set for Scotland debuts?
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull were included in the Scotland squad to widespread approval.
Gilmour and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will not be involved against Holland in Portugal on Wednesday, having competed in the Champions League and Europa League finals respectively, so Tartan Army boss Steve Clarke could give first caps to Patterson and Turnbull.
Opta stats
- The Netherlands have won their last four international matches against Scotland by an aggregate score of 11-0. Their most recent win was in November 2017 in a friendly under Dick Advocaat, winning 1-0 at Pittodrie.
- Scotland have scored just two goals in their last 11 internationals against the Netherlands (W1 D3 L7) - their one win in this sequence came in November 2003 in a European Championship play-off match, a 1-0 win with James McFadden netting the winner, a match that featured Frank de Boer for the Netherlands.
- The Netherlands have won just one of their last six international friendly matches (D4 L1), winning 2-1 against Peru in September 2018 under Ronald Koeman.
- Scotland have lost eight of their last 10 friendly matches (W1 D1), although this is their first friendly match since October 2018 when they lost 3-1 to Portugal at Hampden Park.
- After losing four of their first five matches under Steve Clarke, Scotland have lost just two of their subsequent 14 games under Clarke (W7 D5).
- Netherlands forward Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 27 goals in his last 24 appearances for his country (14 goals, 13 assists) and netted the winning goal the last time they faced Scotland in November 2017.
- Since Steve Clarke took charge of Scotland, midfielder John McGinn has scored 10 goals - six more than any other Scottish player in this time. McGinn has been directly involved in 44% of Scotland's 27 goals under Clarke (10 goals, 2 assists).