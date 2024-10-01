Newcastle 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Fabian Schar penalty sets up Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Chelsea

Newcastle laboured to a 1-0 win over League Two side AFC Wimbledon to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

In a game that was rescheduled, and then reversed to St James' Park due to AFC Wimbledon's unfortunate pitch problems, it took a Fabian Schar penalty to split the sides, who are separated in the league pyramid by 72 places.

Eddie Howe's much-changed side, with eight swaps from the weekend's draw with Manchester City, were frustrated by their fourth-tier visitors, and made hard work of things until Miguel Almiron was felled by Joe Pigott in first-half stoppage time.

Schar despatched the resulting spot-kick with a calm, composed finish, which ultimately proved decisive, without being altogether convincing.

Image: Newcastle United's Fabian Schar (left) celebrates scoring the winning goal against AFC Wimbledon

On a more positive note, Howe got to trial the use of 21-year-old striker Will Osula - a £10m summer signing from Sheffield United - in the absence of injured duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who may yet be missing for a number of weeks.

Osula was sharp on the ball, and might give Howe another option in attack, after he was forced to deploy Anthony Gordon as a false 9 against Man City.

Image: AFC Wimbledon were combative and defended well throughout

2023 finalists Newcastle now advance to a fourth-round meeting with Chelsea, which will take place at the end of October.

Howe frustrated by slow tempo

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:

"It's job done. We're through to the next round, that's the most important thing always in these competitions.

"It was a very difficult game and I was frustrated with our attacking play, especially in the first half we didn't move the ball quickly enough and weren't dynamic enough, but the positive was that we defended really well."

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton vs Stoke City

Tottenham vs Man City

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Man United vs Leicester

Brighton vs Liverpool

Preston vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Key dates for rest of the competition

Quarter-final: w/c December 16

Semi-final: w/c January 6 2025 (first leg) & w/c February 3 2025 (second leg)

Final: Sunday March 16 2025