Newcastle 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Fabian Schar penalty sets up Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Chelsea

Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon. Carabao Cup Round 3.
St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance51,739.
Match report and highlights as Fabian Schar's coolly-taken penalty eased Newcastle into the Carabao Cup fourth round, and ended League Two AFC Wimbledon's adventure in the competition; Eddie Howe's side will host Chelsea in the last 16 in an all-Premier League tie in late October
Tuesday 1 October 2024 23:06, UK
Newcastle laboured to a 1-0 win over League Two side AFC Wimbledon to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
In a game that was rescheduled, and then reversed to St James' Park due to AFC Wimbledon's unfortunate pitch problems, it took a Fabian Schar penalty to split the sides, who are separated in the league pyramid by 72 places.
Eddie Howe's much-changed side, with eight swaps from the weekend's draw with Manchester City, were frustrated by their fourth-tier visitors, and made hard work of things until Miguel Almiron was felled by Joe Pigott in first-half stoppage time.
Schar despatched the resulting spot-kick with a calm, composed finish, which ultimately proved decisive, without being altogether convincing.
On a more positive note, Howe got to trial the use of 21-year-old striker Will Osula - a £10m summer signing from Sheffield United - in the absence of injured duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who may yet be missing for a number of weeks.
Osula was sharp on the ball, and might give Howe another option in attack, after he was forced to deploy Anthony Gordon as a false 9 against Man City.
2023 finalists Newcastle now advance to a fourth-round meeting with Chelsea, which will take place at the end of October.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:
"It's job done. We're through to the next round, that's the most important thing always in these competitions.
"It was a very difficult game and I was frustrated with our attacking play, especially in the first half we didn't move the ball quickly enough and weren't dynamic enough, but the positive was that we defended really well."
Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton vs Stoke City
Tottenham vs Man City
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Man United vs Leicester
Brighton vs Liverpool
Preston vs Arsenal
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Quarter-final: w/c December 16
Semi-final: w/c January 6 2025 (first leg) & w/c February 3 2025 (second leg)
Final: Sunday March 16 2025