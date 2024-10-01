 Skip to content
Newcastle United vs AFC Wimbledon. Carabao Cup Round 3.

St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance51,739.

Newcastle United 1

  • F Schär (46th minute pen)

AFC Wimbledon 0

    Newcastle 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Fabian Schar penalty sets up Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Chelsea

    Match report and highlights as Fabian Schar's coolly-taken penalty eased Newcastle into the Carabao Cup fourth round, and ended League Two AFC Wimbledon's adventure in the competition; Eddie Howe's side will host Chelsea in the last 16 in an all-Premier League tie in late October

    By Laura Hunter

    Tuesday 1 October 2024 23:06, UK

    Highlights of the Carabao Cup third-round match between Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon

    Newcastle laboured to a 1-0 win over League Two side AFC Wimbledon to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

    In a game that was rescheduled, and then reversed to St James' Park due to AFC Wimbledon's unfortunate pitch problems, it took a Fabian Schar penalty to split the sides, who are separated in the league pyramid by 72 places.

    Eddie Howe's much-changed side, with eight swaps from the weekend's draw with Manchester City, were frustrated by their fourth-tier visitors, and made hard work of things until Miguel Almiron was felled by Joe Pigott in first-half stoppage time.

    Newcastle defender Fabian Schar nonchalantly puts the Magpies 1-0 up against AFC Wimbledon with a coolly-taken penalty

    Schar despatched the resulting spot-kick with a calm, composed finish, which ultimately proved decisive, without being altogether convincing.

    Newcastle United's Fabian Schar (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal against AFC Wimbledon
    Image: Newcastle United's Fabian Schar (left) celebrates scoring the winning goal against AFC Wimbledon

    On a more positive note, Howe got to trial the use of 21-year-old striker Will Osula - a £10m summer signing from Sheffield United - in the absence of injured duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who may yet be missing for a number of weeks.

    Osula was sharp on the ball, and might give Howe another option in attack, after he was forced to deploy Anthony Gordon as a false 9 against Man City.

    Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and AFC Wimbledon's James Tilley battle for the ball
    Image: AFC Wimbledon were combative and defended well throughout

    2023 finalists Newcastle now advance to a fourth-round meeting with Chelsea, which will take place at the end of October.

    Howe frustrated by slow tempo

    Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:

    "It's job done. We're through to the next round, that's the most important thing always in these competitions.

    "It was a very difficult game and I was frustrated with our attacking play, especially in the first half we didn't move the ball quickly enough and weren't dynamic enough, but the positive was that we defended really well."

    Carabao Cup fourth-round draw in full

    Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday

    Southampton vs Stoke City

    Tottenham vs Man City

    Newcastle vs Chelsea

    Man United vs Leicester

    Brighton vs Liverpool

    Preston vs Arsenal

    Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

    Key dates for rest of the competition

    Quarter-final: w/c December 16

    Semi-final: w/c January 6 2025 (first leg) & w/c February 3 2025 (second leg)

    Final: Sunday March 16 2025

