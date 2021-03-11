Newcastle vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Newcastle full-back Javier Manquillo could return to the squad for Friday night's crucial Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but like fellow defender Federico Fernandez, who was an unused substitute for Sunday's 0-0 draw at West Brom after shaking off a thigh problem, is back in training.

Front three Callum Wilson (hamstring), Allan Saint-Maximin (groin) and Miguel Almiron (knee) are all making progress, but still unavailable, as is defender Fabian Schar (also knee).

0:46 Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says he is 'hopeful' captain Jack Grealish can return for their home game against Tottenham on March 21, live on Sky Sports, after suffering from an illness.

There is bittersweet news for Aston Villa regarding the fitness of captain Jack Grealish.

The 25-year-old attacker has recovered from the lower leg injury that has seen him sidelined recently, but Villa's talisman will miss a fifth Premier League match after he was struck down with illness this week.

However, Anwar El Ghazi will be fit to travel after missing the goalless draw with Wolves with a bruised toe while Matty Cash will also be back in contention after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

How to follow

2:12 A look ahead to matchweek 25 in the Premier League, including the north London derby and West Ham's visit to Old Trafford.

Follow Newcastle vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

0:49 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce believes VAR is having an excessive influence on the game and should only be intervening on clear and obvious mistakes.

Newcastle are now just Evens to be relegated - that's a 50/50 chance. I doubt the Toon fans are surprised at this development. They have won two of their last 16 Premier League games (losing 10), taking just 10 points from 48 available.

Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better with their three main attacking players still ruled out through injury. It's very difficult to see how Newcastle are going to score the goals to pick up points with Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron missing.

Steve Bruce sent his team out with a needs-must performance at West Brom to secure a comfortable 0-0 draw but the toothless nature of their attacks, which equated to just a 0.47 expected goal figure, was a worrying sight. They now face a team with far greater defensive credentials. Villa have statistically the third-best defence in the league, conceding just 27 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets - that's twice as many as last season.

A Villa win to nil at 9/4 certainly makes appeal. Villa's last win at Newcastle was 3-0 in April 2005 - a game in which Newcastle had three players sent-off, including the infamous fight between Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Aston Villa to win to nil (9/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:16 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom's draw with Newcastle

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's draw against Wolves

Opta stats