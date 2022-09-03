Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Tyrick Mitchell own-goal ruled out by VAR as Toon frustrated in entertaining stalemate

Newcastle were denied victory after a controversial VAR decision ruled out an own-goal from Tyrick Mitchell in an entertaining 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

The hosts had the ball in the net early in the second half when Kieran Trippier's free-kick was turned in by the Palace defender although Joe Willock was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Vicente Guaita despite being pushed.

"It was a perfectly good goal in my opinion purely from the fact Joe Willock is pushed in the back by a Crystal Palace player before his collision with the goalkeeper," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. "I don't know what Joe's supposed to do in that moment. For me, the goal should have stood."

However, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believed the officials made the correct decision. He said: "Of course there's disappointment for Newcastle but you have to look at the chance really clear and there's no doubt on my side that it is a foul and the referee made the right decision."

Newcastle had already hit the post in the first half from Miguel Almiron's volley before seeing Willock's strike pushed onto the woodwork by Guaita.

Newcastle had 22 shots to Palace's 19 but neither side could find the net at St James' Park as Nick Pope made nine saves to keep a third clean sheet.

Player ratings: Newcastle: Pope (8), Trippier (7), Botman (7), Schar (7), Joelinton (7), Targett (7), Isak (7), Fraser (6), Almiron (7), Willock (6), Longstaff (6).



Subs: Wood (n/a), Murphy (6), Anderson (6), Burn (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (8), Ward (6), Mitchell (6), Guehi (7), Ayew (6), Eze (6), Zaha (6), Mateta (6), Schlupp (6), Andersen (6), Doucoure (6).



Subs: Olise (6), Clyne (6), Edouard (6).



Man of the match: Vincente Guaita

How Guaita and VAR frustrated Newcastle

Newcastle controlled the first-half and should have led through Alexander Isak. He was set through clean on goal after blocking Joachim Andersen's forward pass, but the striker, making his home debut, was denied by Guaita, who stood tall to save his chipped effort.

Guaita did superbly to keep Newcastle out, saving from Sean Longstaff's close-range header at a corner with Joelinton unable to force the rebound over the line as Cheick Doucoure did brilliantly to sweep it away.

Image: Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff (right) challenges Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp

Team news: Eddie Howe swapped his centre-backs following Newcastle's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar replaced Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles. Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin remained out with hamstring injuries.

Tyrick Mitchell and Jordan Ayew both started for Crystal Palace in place of Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise.

The hosts came again as Almiron's volley from the edge of the penalty area bounced to safety off the foot of Guaita's left-hand post.

Newcastle were frustrated again at the start of the second half when Kieran Trippier's free-kick was headed back across goal by Sven Botman and bounced in off the shoulder of Mitchell. However, Willock was penalised for colliding with Guaita as the Newcastle midfielder attempted to force the ball home despite being pushed into the goalkeeper by Mitchell.

Image: Joe Willock needed treatment after colliding with Vicente Guaita

Palace had only seen Jean-Philippe Mateta denied by Pope in the first-half, but substitute Odsonne Edouard forced a decent save from the England keeper after wriggling through the Newcastle defence.

There was still time for Willock to see his shot pushed onto a post by Guaita and then he slashed wide from inside the six-yard box with Newcastle's last big chance.

Howe: It was a very good performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe thinks Tyrick Mitchell's own-goal should have stood because Joe Willock was pushed in the back

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe: "It was one of those games for us where we performed really well. Lots of aspects of our performance were very good, we created chances in all phases of our play - build-up, counter-attacking, set-plays - we just couldn't get that final bit of quality just to seal our good work. It wasn't to be today.

"Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves that I can recall. I'm not sure it was a day for defenders because it was quite an open game, it was a tough physical challenge for us today off the back of playing on Wednesday and the game at Anfield was incredibly tough physically.

"To go again today in the level we did was hugely promising. The players emptied the tanks and gave everything physically, it was a very good performance."

Vieira: Guaita was unbelievable

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was pleased with a point and a clean sheet at Newcastle

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "The positive is not conceding goals. We came here with a good idea to defend well and I think we did it. It was a challenging place to come and perform. We had our momentum, we had our chances. We didn't score but overall I'm pleased with the point we take today.

"Vicente was unbelievable today. He had an unbelievable game. He was really good in the air, he made some really good saves which allowed us to stay in the game.

"I'm happy with what we've been producing game after game, less with the number of points we have. We have built something that will give us hope to win football matches."

Analysis: Newcastle on the right path despite one win

Sky Sports' David Richardson:

Don't be fooled by Newcastle's seven points from their first six games - they deserve more.

Eddie Howe's side have lost just once this season - to Liverpool's 98th-minute winner - having drawn with Brighton, Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace after beating Nottingham Forest on the opening day. They are 11th but could quite easily be fourth.

Image: Alexander Isak celebrates scoring on his Newcastle debut

They were once again frustrated against Palace as a mixture of sublime goalkeeping, poor finishing and VAR controversy denied them. But they are on the right path.

This is a Newcastle side playing without their three best players: Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin. Jonjo Shelvey's long-term injury has also left them short in central midfield.

St James' Park has become a fortress under Howe. Newcastle have lost just one of their last 13 at home in the Premier League (W8 D4), keeping a clean sheet in six of their last 10. With fixtures against West Ham, Bournemouth, Fulham and Brentford to come expect to see more points.

FPL stats: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Goals None Assists None Bonus points Pope (3pts), Trippier (2pts), Andersen (1pt)

Opta stats - St James' Park fortress

Newcastle have drawn four of their first six games of a league season for only the fourth time in their history and first time since 1976-77.

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 13 home games in the Premier League (W8 D4), keeping a clean sheet in six of their last 10.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have seen 124 of their games goalless at half-time, more than any other side.

Crystal Palace have won just four of their 22 Premier League away games under Patrick Vieira (18%), only Neil Warnock (13%) and Iain Dowie (5%) have a worse away win rate in the competition for the Eagles (min. 5 away games).

Newcastle are next in action away to West Ham on Sunday September 11, kick-off at 2pm, live on Sky Sports. Eddie Howe will then see his current side take on his old one, when Bournemouth visit St James' Park on Saturday September 17, kick-off at 3pm.

