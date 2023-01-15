Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: Alexander Isak grabs hosts late win after Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty drama

Substitute Alexander Isak grabbed Newcastle a late 1-0 victory against Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic's converted second-half penalty was ruled out after the striker made contact with the ball twice.

Isak popped up in the 89th minute to head home from close range to break Fulham hearts and spark wild celebrations from the St James' Park crowd.

However, it could have been so different for Fulham, who will find defeat difficult to take. They were awarded a 68th-minute penalty following a lengthy VAR review after Kieran Trippier's challenge on Bobby Decordova-Reid just inside the penalty area.

Mitrovic dispatched the spot-kick past Nick Pope, but he did so illegally having slipped and made contact with the ball twice, so referee Robert Jones disallowed the goal.

The penalty law... The law… Under IFAB Law 14, which details penalty kicks, the laws state that an offence is deemed to have occurred if: "The kicker touches the ball again before it has touched another player. An indirect free kick (or direct free kick for a handball offence) is awarded.”

It proved a return to Newcastle to forget for Mitrovic as Fulham, who stay sixth, saw their five-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end. But it could prove to be a crucial win for Newcastle, who were heading for a third straight 0-0 draw in the league, as they move back into third ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

How Newcastle broke Fulham hearts…

Image: Alexander Isak makes it 1-0 late in the game

Fulham started in confident fashion with the ball, showing they were not going to be intimidated by the St James' Park atmosphere. They were also alert at the back and Issa Diop got across to make a superb last-ditch block to deny Sean Longstaff a shot on goal.

Newcastle grew into the game and started creating opportunities as Tripper's cross picked out Callum Wilson, but the striker's header was straight at Bernd Leno.

There were concerns for Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes appeared to roll his ankle in a challenge with Joao Palhinha. The Brazilian tried to run the knock off but appeared hampered for the rest of the half.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (7), Botman (7), Schar (7), Burn (6), Guimaraes (6), Willock (7), Longstaff (6), Joelinton (7), Almiron (6), Wilson (7).



Subs: Saint-Maximin (6), Isak (7), Murphy (n/a), Wood (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (7), Tete (6), Diop (8), Ream (7), Kurzawa (6), Reed (6), Palhinha (7), Pereira (7), Decordova-Reid (7), Mitrovic (5), Willian (6).



Subs: Adarabioyo (n/a), James (n/a), Wilson (n/a), Cairey (n/a), Vinicius (n/a).



Man of the match: Sven Botman.

Newcastle continued to push forward in search of the opener, but Fulham held firm as Leno twice kept out strikes from Wilson, but there were still concerns for Guimaraes, who left the field in tears after the half-time whistle sounded.

Guimaraes did not appear for the second half, and he was replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin as Newcastle went in search of victory.

However, Wilson headed wide from a Trippier corner before Fabian Schar's powerful free-kick hit the upright.

Team news Joelinton was named in Newcastle's starting line-up for Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash with Fulham despite his arrest for drink driving. Head coach Eddie Howe had revealed on Friday he was undecided over whether or not to select the 26-year-old Brazilian after he was charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol. But he was included in a side unchanged from the one which started Tuesday night's 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester.

Fulham boss Marco Silva made three changes to the side which beat Chelsea 2-1 on Thursday evening as Layvin Kurzawa, Issa Diop and Magpies old boy Aleksandar Mitrovic replaced the suspended Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo and Carlos Vinicius.

Those missed chances looked like they would prove to be costly after Fulham won a penalty midway through the second half for a foul by Trippier on Decordova-Reid, following a long VAR review.

However, Mitrovic slipped as he struck the spot-kick and the former Newcastle striker hit the ball against his standing foot before finding the net. The goal was correctly ruled out because he had struck the ball twice.

It’s bang unlucky!

It looked like Newcastle would have to settle for a third successive Premier League goalless draw, but Isak arrived right on cue to head home the 89th-minute winner.

Howe on penalty incident: 'These moments can galvanise you'

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to Sky Sports:

"Certainly a crazy second half. A lot happened in it."

On the penalty: "I thought the first challenge could have been a penalty. That wasn't given. The second one I didn't think was but was bizarrely given. The double touch I couldn't see, but I was really pleased to see it go that way.

"These moments can sometimes do that [galvanise you]. Something happens, a flash point, we didn't concede. The crowd were really good for us from that moment on.

"The goal was a special moment. So pleased for Alex. You want to hit the ground running at a new club and he did before the injury. He had to wait and watch the team do well in his absence. He's worked hard. For these moments the work was worth it.

On Bruno Guimaraes' injury: "Bruno was very distressed. He was in a lot of pain. He twisted his ankle and felt he could run it off. In the end he needed to be withdrawn."

Silva: 'There was a clear red card' | 'The fourth official gave it, but the ref made his decision'

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists Dan Burn should have been shown a red card for his challenge on Andreas Pereira in the penalty area. Just before Fulham were given a penalty for Trippier's foul on Decordova-Reid, Pereira danced into the box past Burn, who did appear to leave an arm on him. The Fulham man went down, but nothing was given. VAR took a look but didn't intervene.

Silva, speaking to Sky Sports, said:

"So many things to say about the ref's performance. But first I will say that I am really proud of the players and my team. We had ambition, quality, desire and showed why we are doing so well this season.

"I have to say Newcastle's physicality and quality is really good. From the first minutes, we demonstrated our quality. We did not have enough time to prepare well after we had a tough, tough game 60 hours ago. Newcastle were much fresher than us. We never lost our organisation. We showed always that we were very compact as a block. Unlucky afternoon for us.

"The referee. It is a clear penalty, red card for the player and the game would be completely different. The fourth official gave it but the referee made his decision. On Andreas Pereira, it was clear that it was a red card. The red card would have made it completely different, with 10 men. I felt it from the first minute unfortunately.

"Credit to Newcastle, they are a really strong side as well. We missed a penalty and we should have attacked more. Credit to them for not giving us more chances. We knew that we could not press for the full 90 minutes. We were very unlucky this afternoon. Very unlucky the way we lost this game. It went against us."

Man of the match: Sven Botman

Signing of the season? He is certainly in the shake-up. The Dutchman has been such a dominant figure since his £35m move from Lille. In his last 12 Premier League appearances, Newcastle have kept eight clean sheets and shipped just four goals. Of course, it's no one-man job back there and yet again he was ably supported by Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. However, Botman can boast an unbeaten run for Newcastle (W10, D7) of 17 games - it's the longest unbeaten start by a Newcastle player in Premier League history. He has got it all.

Opta stats: More late agony for Fulham…

Image: Mitrovic scores from the penalty spot, but touches the ball twice resulting in the goal being disallowed

Four of Fulham's seven Premier League defeats this season have come to goals conceded in the final five minutes of games, including each of their last three defeats in the league. This is twice as many winning goals conceded in the final five minutes as any other side in the 2022-23 competition.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has failed to score three of his six Premier League penalties this season; no player has ever missed more in a single campaign in the competition.

Newcastle have 38 points from 19 games in the Premier League this season (W10 D8 L1); it is their most at the halfway mark of a season in the competition since 2001-02 (39), when they finished fourth.

Alexander Isak has scored in three of his four Premier League appearances, although despite this, this was the first time he has won a match in the competition (W1 D2 L1).

Joelinton starts after arrest for drink driving



The 26-year-old Brazilian was named in an unchanged side for the game at St James' Park three days after he was charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol after being stopped during the early hours of Thursday morning.



Magpies boss Eddie Howe had admitted at his press conference on Friday morning that he was undecided over what to do with one of his key performers in recent months. Howe said at the time: "I'm going to have to reflect and analyse on that and I'll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him, so I'm not 100 per cent sure.



"My relationship with Joe is very good. I have sat down with him and will do so again. Ultimately, I have to pick the best team to win the game, that's my job, but I also have to take into account the situation around that."

