Newcastle vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will have Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson available for his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham head for St James' Park on Sunday.

After a turbulent week during which his own future has been the subject of intense speculation, Bruce will be able to call upon skipper Lascelles, who has missed the last two games, and striker Wilson, who has sat out the last four, both with thigh injuries.

Midfielder Shelvey, who has been out since the opening game of the season with a calf problem, is also fit, leaving only keeper Martin Dubravka (foot) and defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 17th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Tottenham quartet Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal, like the Magpies' Miguel Almiron, could be involved following their return from World Cup qualifiers in South America.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted that some of his other players have returned from international duty with injuries.

Steven Bergwijn could be involved after he returned to training following a lengthy absence with an ankle issue.

How to follow

Newcastle vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

With so much uncertainty surrounding the manager situation at Newcastle, this encounter is a prediction nightmare from a match result perspective. Steve Bruce or no Steve Bruce, there should still be a revitalised atmosphere at St James' Park and they possess an attack to seriously ask questions of the visitors. At 5/2 with Sky Bet, the home win looks a backable price.

Harry Kane is taking up a huge chunk of the first goalscorer market but he heads north out of form playing in this Tottenham side. Kane has yet to score in the Premier League this season. After missing the opening game vs Man City he has not scored in any of the last six - his longest run without a league goal since failing to score in the opening six games of the 15/16 season. His price of 3/1 in the first goalscorer market has to be taken on.

Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to continue in a central attacking role and the quotes of 15/2 with Sky Bet about him scoring the first goal significantly underestimate his talents. The flying Frenchman has had the most shots (14), shots on target (6) and opposition box touches (40) for Newcastle this season and has revelled being the main source of goals since Callum Wilson's injury, scoring in the last two matches at St James' Park. He can make it three in a row here.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Allan Saint-Maximin to score first (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Newcastle are winless in their last four home league games against Spurs (D1 L3), since winning 5-1 on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

Tottenham dropped four points from winning positions against Newcastle in the Premier League last season, with the Magpies netting 90th and 85th-minute equalisers in the two games to draw.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W13 D4), though that defeat did come against Newcastle (0-1 in August 2019).

Newcastle are winless in the Premier League so far this season (D3 L4), with no side conceding more goals than the Magpies after seven games this term (16).

Tottenham have lost their last two away league games, going down 3-0 at Crystal Palace and 3-1 at Arsenal. They've not conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive away league games since April 2014 (D1 L2), while they've not done so while losing each time since September 1979.

Tottenham are averaging 10.4 shots-per-game under Nuno Espírito Santo in the Premier League so far, and have a conversion rate of 8.2 per cent. By comparison, they averaged 15.7 shots under Mauricio Pochettino (11.8 per cent conversion), and 11.2 under Jose Mourinho (15 per cent conversion) in the competition.

