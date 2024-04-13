Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham: Alexander Isak scores twice as sorry Spurs drop to fifth following St James' Park defeat

Newcastle moved up to sixth in the Premier League table with an emphatic 4-0 win over Tottenham at St James' Park.

Two goals in the space of 95 first-half seconds from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon took the game away from Spurs before Isak's second and a late Fabian Schar header confirmed their dominance. It is the biggest defeat of Ange Postecoglou's time in charge.

Tottenham had been hoping to open up an advantage over Aston Villa. Instead, this heavy defeat sees them drop below their rivals into fifth in the table as they found themselves overpowered by a clinical Newcastle.

Player ratings: Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Murphy (7), Schar (7), Burn (7), Krafth (7), Anderson (8), Bruno Guimaraes (8), Longstaff (7), Barnes (7), Isak (9), Gordon (9).



Subs: Livramento (6).



Tottenham: Vicario (5), Porro (6), Romero (5), Van de Ven (4), Udogie (5), Bentancur (6), Bissouma (5), Maddison (5), Johnson (6), Son (5), Werner (5).



Subs: Emerson Royal (5), Hojbjerg (6), Sarr (6), Kulusevski (6), Lo Celso (n/a).



Player of the Match: Alexander Isak.

How Newcastle overpowered Spurs

Tottenham had the early chances through Timo Werner but were soon made to pay for his wastefulness in front of goal. Micky van de Ven slipped for each of the first two goals but the finishing from Newcastle's in-form attacking players was so clinical.

Gordon threaded Isak in following a counter-attack by the home side and Isak stepped inside the Dutch defender before firing past the goalkeeper. It was never in doubt, a 20th goal of the season in all competitions for the in-demand Newcastle striker.

Image: Alexander Isak fires Newcastle in front with Micky van de Ven beaten

Team news: Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson came into the Newcastle team as the two changes from the side that defeated Fulham last time out.

Ange Postecoglou made one change to the Tottenham team that beat Nottingham Forest with Rodrigo Bentancur replacing Pape Sarr.

Spurs barely had time to catch breath before Gordon added a goal of his own to double the advantage, once again leaving Van de Ven in his wake before finishing emphatically beyond Guglielmo Vicario. There remains an alarming vulnerability to Postecoglou's side.

It was exposed again by the impressive Isak after the interval when he cleverly bent his run on the halfway line, racing onto Bruno Guimaraes' long pass with the hapless Van de Ven unable to track him. Once again, the forward's finish was never in doubt.

Image: Expected-goals timeline for Newcastle's 4-0 win over Tottenham

It was a chastening experience for Postecoglou and his players, with five of those featuring here also having played in the 6-1 defeat at the same ground in April. Tactically, Eddie Howe's switch to a back five for this fixture seemed to utterly confound Spurs.

Schar's header from Gordon's right-wing corner added late gloss, to the delight of the home support. "It's happened again," they sang.

Despite the injury concerns, Newcastle now look well set to secure European football next season. The fear for Tottenham supporters is that their own team could be joining them in the Europa League unless they improve defensively in the coming weeks.

Newcastle's win in stats

Only Liverpool (42), Arsenal (38) and Man City (38, before today's game) have earned more points in Premier League home games this season than Newcastle (36).

Alexander Isak became the fourth player to score in six consecutive Premier League home games for Newcastle United, after Alan Shearer (15 in 1996-97), Andrew Cole (8 in 1993-94) and Les Ferdinand (6 in 1995).

With one goal and two assists, Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has been involved in three goals in a single Premier League match for the first time.

Gordon also had a hand in more home goals than any other player in the Premier League this term (15).

There were 95 seconds between Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon's goals for Newcastle in the first half, with these strikes also being the first two shots on target in the match.

Alexander Isak scored his 16th and 17th Premier League goals of the season for Newcastle - the joint-most netted by a Swedish player in a single campaign in the competition, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Newcastle resume their push for European football when they travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday April 24. Kick-off 8pm.

Tottenham return to Premier League action with the North London Derby at home to rivals Arsenal on Sunday April 28, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 2pm.

