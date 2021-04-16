Newcastle vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Newcastle strikers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are fit to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday after emerging unscathed on their returns from injury.

Wilson (hamstring) and Saint-Maximin (groin) were used as substitutes in last Sunday's 2-1 win at Burnley with the Frenchman making one goal and scoring the other, and both have trained this week without any issues.

However, Ryan Fraser will miss out once again with a groin problem, joining defenders Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and Fabian Schar (knee) and fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden (also knee) on the casualty list.

West Ham hope Aaron Cresswell recovers from the knock he picked up against Leicester last weekend.

Cresswell was replaced during the second half of that 3-2 win, the only Premier League minutes the defender has missed all season.

Midfielder Declan Rice and striker Michail Antonio remain out with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Newcastle United

West Ham United Saturday 17th April 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Regular readers won't be surprised to see I'm well against West Ham here at Evens. It's news that will be greeted with great celebration in east London as the Hammers have made making me look stupid an art form this season.

A haul of nine points from their last three games - all 3-2 victories having raced into a 3-0 lead - has catapulted David Moyes' side right into the top-four mix. They are 7/4 with Sky Bet to cap a remarkable season by qualifying for the Champions League and look home and hosed for a top-six finish at 2/9.

However, not for the first time this season, I'm deeming their recent run of results unsustainable on the basis of their performances. The nine goals scored in their last three games have been amassed from an expected goal figure of just 4.83, much to the individual brilliance of Messi, I mean, Jesse, Lingard.

Unsurprisingly, their shot conversion rate of 32 per cent over the past three fixtures is the highest amassed by any team.

West Ham are scoring goals at key moments in matches despite not creating clear-cut chances. Fine margins can't keep falling in their favour and at the prices I'm happy to row in with Newcastle, who should have Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin fit to play from the start - an upgrade that takes them from relegation fodder to a dangerous mid-table outfit. At 13/5 with Sky Bet, Newcastle should be backed to do the double over the Hammers having won 2-0 in the reverse fixture on the opening day.

Those that aren't quite brave enough to take on such an in-form team in West Ham should perhaps play a bit safer with the 6/4 on offer for Newcastle to have 14 or more shots.

With Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Wilson all on the pitch, Newcastle are averaging a whopping 14.9 shots at goal per 90 minutes - a huge increase on their overall average which is 10.9 per 90 minutes since Bruce took the job.

And despite winning four of their last five matches, West Ham have actually faced the most shots on their goal of any Premier League team in that period (83), averaging out at a whopping 16.6 per 90 minutes. They can be got at.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to have 14 or more shots (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Newcastle are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham (1993-94, 1994-95, 2010-11 and 2017-18), something they've only done as many times in the competition against Spurs.

West Ham have won just two of their last 16 Premier League away games against Newcastle (D6 L8), winning 1-0 in November 2012 and 3-0 in December 2018.

Since David Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17).

Newcastle's win against Burnley last time out ended a run of seven Premier League games without a victory (D4 L3). The Magpies are looking to secure back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season (also in December).

West Ham have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games - they last scored 3+ goals in four top-flight games in a row back in August/September 1928.

West Ham have gone 3-0 ahead in each of their last three Premier League games - in the competition's history, only Manchester United have scored the first three goals in four consecutive matches before, doing so twice in February 2010 and September 2011.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than he has vs any other side in the competition, netting eight goals in nine appearances against the Hammers.

Jarrod Bowen has scored in each of his last three Premier League games for West Ham - he last scored in four consecutive league games in November 2019, in the Championship with Hull City. No West Ham player has been involved in more league goals than Bowen this season (12 - 8 goals, 4 assists).

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances (2 goals, 3 assists), as many as in his previous 19 in the competition. The Frenchman has exactly the same tally of goals (3) and assists (4) in 18 games this season as he got in 26 appearances last season.

With eight goals in just nine Premier League games at West Ham this season, Jesse Lingard has equalled his best goal tally in a single top-flight campaign (also 8 in 33 apps in 2017-18).

