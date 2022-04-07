Newcastle vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Howe didn't name names when discussing Newcastle's ongoing illness issues ahead of Friday's game with Wolves

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on midfielder Joe Willock ahead of Friday night's Premier League clash with Wolves.

Willock has been nursing a knee problem for several weeks and the Magpies head coach will check on him before naming his team.

Striker Miguel Almiron is fit after recovering from illness, although Howe revealed other unnamed players have been affected by a virus, but defenders Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Federico Fernandez (side strain) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are still out.

Wolves are again without suspended striker Raul Jimenez.

Ruben Neves remains out with a knee injury, but Nelson Semedo has stepped up his fitness following a hamstring problem and could start.

Ki-Jana Hoever has returned to training after a hamstring injury but the trip to Tyneside will be too soon for the Dutch defender.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Friday 8th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Newcastle vs Wolves is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Tottenham's win against Newcastle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Wolves' win against Aston Villa

Jones Knows' prediction

Eddie Howe has only lost one of his 10 Premier League home matches with that solitary defeat coming at the hands of Manchester City. The positive atmosphere at St James' Park and around the club in general is certainly creating a tough environment for visiting teams. Three straight defeats have stalled their progress towards safety but all of those setbacks came on the road. A return to home comforts on Friday night under the lights should see them snap that losing run.

Joe Willock is a player who has landed us a couple of touches this season and his goalscorer prices with Sky Bet remain juicy enough to attack again.

Eddie Howe has found the perfect role for Willock in this system where he can utilise his clever runs into dangerous areas. It's taking him into great positions which has rocketed his shots per game and expected goals average. Since mid-January, he leads the way for Newcastle for shots (21), expected goals (2.47) and goals (2 - joint with Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar). With Chris Wood woefully out of form, scoring one goal in his last 17 starts for Burnley and Newcastle, Willock is Newcastle's most likely route to goal. That makes his price of 6/1 with Sky Bet to score anytime rather silly.

Opta stats