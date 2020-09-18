Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Team news

Steve Bruce will turn to his big guns once again.Bruce made 10 changes to his Newcastle side for Tuesday night's somewhat fortuitous 1-0 Carabao Cup second round victory over Blackburn and while defender Ciaran Clark, midfielder Matt Ritchie and summer signing Ryan Fraser got important game-time under their belts, he is likely to revert to the bulk of the men who started last Saturday's 2-0 league win at West Ham.

Striker Yoshinori Muto has joined Spanish club Eibar on a season-long loan deal, while keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), defender Fabian Schar (shoulder), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

1:53 Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle and Blackburn.

Brighton will hand late fitness tests to Adam Lallana and Ben White ahead of the trip to St James' Park.

Midfielder Lallana limped out of his Albion debut against Chelsea on Monday evening, while defender White had his first top-flight appearance cut short by an ankle problem.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable to Albion boss Graham Potter.

2:01 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth.

How to follow

Newcastle vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

0:32 Clinton Morrison thinks Newcastle have done brilliant business following the signings of Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

One hundred and forty-six Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added in September.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 20th September 1:00pm

Opta stats