      Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion preview, team news, kick-off, channel

      Watch Newcastle vs Brighton from 1pm on Saturday live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 2pm

      Friday 18 September 2020 16:49, UK

      Newcastle vs Brighton

      Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

      Team news

      Steve Bruce will turn to his big guns once again.Bruce made 10 changes to his Newcastle side for Tuesday night's somewhat fortuitous 1-0 Carabao Cup second round victory over Blackburn and while defender Ciaran Clark, midfielder Matt Ritchie and summer signing Ryan Fraser got important game-time under their belts, he is likely to revert to the bulk of the men who started last Saturday's 2-0 league win at West Ham.

      Striker Yoshinori Muto has joined Spanish club Eibar on a season-long loan deal, while keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), defender Fabian Schar (shoulder), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

      Brighton will hand late fitness tests to Adam Lallana and Ben White ahead of the trip to St James' Park.

      Midfielder Lallana limped out of his Albion debut against Chelsea on Monday evening, while defender White had his first top-flight appearance cut short by an ankle problem.

      Goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable to Albion boss Graham Potter.

      How to follow

      Newcastle vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      • Newcastle are without a win in all six of their previous Premier League meetings with Brighton (D4 L2), failing to score at all in five of those games.
      • Brighton have only lost one of their last six league visits to Newcastle (W2 D3), keeping a clean sheet in all three of their games at St. James' Park in the Premier League (W1 D2) since a 0-2 Championship loss in August 2016.
      • Of the 712 Premier League fixtures to have been played three or more times, Newcastle v Brighton is the only one to average less than a goal-per-game, with just four goals being scored in six meetings between the sides (0.67 per game).
      • Following their 2-0 win at West Ham on the opening day, Newcastle are looking to start a league season with consecutive victories for the first time since 1997-98.
      • Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games (W2 D5) - no side is on a longer current unbeaten run on the road than the Seagulls.
      • Newcastle haven't won their opening home game in any of their last six Premier League campaigns (D2 L4), losing each of the last three in a row. Their last such victory came against Spurs in the 2012-13 season.
      • Brighton had more shots from outside the box than any other Premier League side on the opening weekend (6), with Leandro Trossard's goal against Chelsea coming from distance.
