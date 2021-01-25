Newcastle vs Leeds United preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will be without three central defenders for Tuesday night's crucial Premier League clash with Leeds.

Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett (both illness) and Ciaran Clark (calf) are expected to miss out, while Javier Manquillo, who made his first appearance since November at Aston Villa on Saturday evening, is a doubt after limping off at Villa Park, where fellow full-back DeAndre Yedlin was unable to play because of an issue with his visa.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin returned as a substitute in that game, but is unlikely to make the starting line-up after eight weeks out recovering from coronavirus.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Kalvin Phillips and Illan Meslier.

Midfielder Phillips sat out the recent home defeat to Brighton because of a one-game ban, while goalkeeper Meslier has missed two matches through illness.

Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns, but is still without defender Robin Koch (knee) and long-term absentees Gaetano Berardi (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip).

How to follow

Follow Newcastle vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog.

Jones Knows' prediction

No matter what Steve Bruce will have you believe, Newcastle have been embarrassing in their last three matches.

Embarrassing.

No goals scored, an average of just nine touches in the opposition box per match and 1.6 shots on target per match. I'm always keen to treat a negative narrative like the one surrounding Newcastle with caution but in this case the toxicity towards their performance levels are fully justified. I've never seen a Premier League team so comfortable at 2-0 up than Aston Villa were on Saturday. The lack of endeavour, bite and spark in midfield for the Toon was jaw-dropping.

The end must near for Bruce on Tyneside if things continue in the same vein. The underlying numbers and performance data is now catching up with him. And, the last thing they need right now is a team like Leeds on their doorstep, full of energy, full of forward-thinking players.

And the money has come for a Leeds away win with the 10/11 with Sky Bet offer much shorter than late last week. I'm not one to get too carried away with an odds-on price, but this one is a real tempter.

Admittedly, Leeds were off-colour in a big way in their defeat to Brighton, sinking well below their usual average for shots, sprints and tackles. I'm willing to treat that blip in isolation as the influence of Kalvin Phillips' direct passing from deep was missing due to his suspension. He's back for this one and likely to run the show.

Marcelo Bielsa's boys scored five from a whopping 25 shots on goal in the fixture between these two at Elland Road. It would be a footballing travesty if Bruce gets the better of Bielsa here.

For those that love watching beauty overcoming the beast, this simply needs to be an away win. For football's sake.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Leeds to win, over 2.5 goals and Leeds to have 14 or more shots on goal (11/4 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

Opta stats

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Newcastle

Newcastle United last hosted Leeds United for a league match in April 2017 in the Championship, drawing 1-1 with Chris Wood netting a 90th-minute equaliser for the Whites.

Leeds won 5-2 against Newcastle in December in the reverse Premier League meeting, last completing a league double over the Magpies in the 1975-76 campaign under Jimmy Armfield, which was also the last time they won back-to-back league games against the Magpies.

Newcastle United are looking to avoid losing both home and away Premier League games against a newly promoted club in a season for only the third time, previously doing so against Charlton Athletic in 2000-01 and Watford in 2015-16.

Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League home games (W3 D4 L6), with that coming in a goalless draw against Liverpool. The Magpies had kept four consecutive clean sheets at St James' Park prior to this run.

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Leeds

Leeds have lost their last three games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 0-7. They last lost four in a row back in November 2017, while they last lost as many consecutively without scoring in April 2010.

Leeds United are the only Premier League team yet to score in all competitions in 2021 - the only previous Premier League side to fail to score in their first four matches in a year was Cardiff City in 2019, while the last top-flight team to fail to score and lose their first four matches in a year was Ipswich Town in 1970.

Newcastle have managed just 9.1 shots per game in home Premier League games this season (82 in 9 games) - since 2003/04, their previous lowest total at St James' Park was 11.8, in 2017-18.

1:02 Steve Bruce admits 'confidence is a little bit low' as Newcastle's difficult run continues, but the head coach is confident his side can improve their form.