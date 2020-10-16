Newcastle vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Skipper Jamaal Lascelles will return to the Newcastle squad against Manchester United. Lascelles has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, but is available once again, as is fellow central defender Fabian Schar, who started all three of Switzerland's games during the international break after fearing he had aggravated a shoulder injury during the 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out.
Defenders Ciaran Clark (thigh) and Paul Dummett (tendon) and midfielder Matty Longstaff (also thigh) are expected to play for the U23s on Monday, but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), midfielder Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.
- 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Live on Sky Sports | 146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani will be absent for Manchester United, with captain Harry Maguire a doubt for Saturday's match.
Martial begins a three-match ban for his sending-off in the 6-1 home humbling by Tottenham and Cavani has been in quarantine since signing for the club on deadline day.
Trending
- PL returns: What twists next in strangest of seasons?
- De Bruyne out of Arsenal clash
- Ole: Outsiders trying to create division at Man Utd
- Why Bale could transform Tottenham
- Moyes: Benrahma hasn't failed medical, deal can still be done
- Jose: Bale will 'probably' play against West Ham
- Jose: Why Wenger didn't mention me in his book
- Watford reject £25m Palace bid for Sarr
- Where will Partey fit in at Arsenal?
- Klopp: Everton are a 'proper challenge'
Alex Telles only joined up with the squad on Thursday after international duty with Brazil, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Facundo Pellistri, another deadline-day signing, is likely to be one for the future.
Solskjaer said Maguire will need assessing after sustaining a knock before his sending off for England on Wednesday, while fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe is building his way up to fitness after a foot injury.
There has been no update on Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero after the out-of-favour trio were left out of Manchester United's European squad.
DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PREVIEW PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify above...
How to follow
Newcastle vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; Kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League home games against Man Utd (L1), more than they had in their previous 13 against them at St James' Park (W1 D3 L9).
- Manchester United lost this exact fixture 0-1 last season - they've not lost back-to-back away league games against Newcastle since December 1987.
- This is the first time Newcastle are facing Manchester United in a Premier League game while above them in the table since December 2013, when they won 1-0 at Old Trafford.
- Newcastle have had fewer shots on target than any other side in the Premier League this season (8). However, they've netted six goals, meaning they've scored with a league-high 75% of their attempts on target so far this term.
- Manchester United have shipped 11 Premier League goals so far this season, with only West Bromwich Albion (13) conceding more. It's the second most the Red Devils have ever conceded three games into a league season, after 1930-31 (13).
- After a 14-game unbeaten run to finish the 2019-20 season, Man Utd have lost two of their three Premier League games so far this season. They've not lost as many as three of their opening four league games in a campaign since 1986-87.
- Away from home, Manchester United have won their last five Premier League matches, scoring at least twice each time. The Red Devils have never won six consecutive top-flight away matches while scoring more than once in each game.
- 17% of Manchester United's Premier League goals since the start of last season have come from the penalty spot (12/71), the highest ratio among all clubs to have played in both campaigns.