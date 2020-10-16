Newcastle vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles will return to the Newcastle squad against Manchester United. Lascelles has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, but is available once again, as is fellow central defender Fabian Schar, who started all three of Switzerland's games during the international break after fearing he had aggravated a shoulder injury during the 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out.

Defenders Ciaran Clark (thigh) and Paul Dummett (tendon) and midfielder Matty Longstaff (also thigh) are expected to play for the U23s on Monday, but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), midfielder Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani will be absent for Manchester United, with captain Harry Maguire a doubt for Saturday's match.

Martial begins a three-match ban for his sending-off in the 6-1 home humbling by Tottenham and Cavani has been in quarantine since signing for the club on deadline day.

Alex Telles only joined up with the squad on Thursday after international duty with Brazil, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Facundo Pellistri, another deadline-day signing, is likely to be one for the future.

Solskjaer said Maguire will need assessing after sustaining a knock before his sending off for England on Wednesday, while fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe is building his way up to fitness after a foot injury.

There has been no update on Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero after the out-of-favour trio were left out of Manchester United's European squad.

How to follow

Newcastle vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; Kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

