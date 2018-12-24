Ref Watch: Was Sean Dyche right to be angry with Burnley's Emirates decisions?

Burnley manager Sean Dyche fumes on the Emirates touchline

Should Burnley have had a penalty and seen an Arsenal player sent off on Saturday? Was Jordan Pickford lucky not to see red against Tottenham? And what about the case of mistaken identity at the Vitality? Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher tells us.

As always, there were a whole host of hotly-disputed decisions in the Premier League over the weekend. So whether it was penalties or red cards not given, managers accusing players of "diving", or a simple case of mistaken identity, Dermot spoke to Sky Sports News to give his verdict on all those big incidents...

Brighton vs Arsenal Live on

2:55 Highlights from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Ashley Barnes tangle on the touchline, with Dyche later claiming his striker had been elbowed.

VERDICT: Correct decision, just a booking for Barnes.

DERMOT SAYS: I have looked at this over and over again and I cannot see an elbow. What I would say is both players clash, they are on the ground and Barnes ends up getting a yellow card. I would not have been surprised if both players had been given a yellow card because it seems more acceptable, but it is certainly not a red card for an elbow.

INCIDENT: Sead Kolasinac appears to push Burnley defender Kevin Long in the back in the box.

VERDICT: Correct decision, no penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I think not (a penalty). What happens is Long is backing and backing and backing and I actually think Kolasinac puts his hand there almost to break him, if you like, and to stop him coming into him. And it looks far worse because as he steps back, Long is going back, but I think his own momentum takes him down and that would have been very, very harsh.

1:50 Jamie Redknapp, Alex Scott and Bacary Sagna discuss whether Burnley were denied a second-half penalty in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal Jamie Redknapp, Alex Scott and Bacary Sagna discuss whether Burnley were denied a second-half penalty in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal

INCIDENT: Burnley boss Sean Dyche accused some Arsenal's players of "diving", referring to one particular instance when Granit Xhaka went over in the box under a challenge from Matej Vydra.

VERDICT: Dyche did not have a case to make.

DERMOT SAYS: Diving is a very emotive subject and if I were ever to yellow card a player for simulation, it would have to be one I was convinced had dived. But here, the referee [Kevin Friend] thought he had pulled him back and you see him signal that.

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Jordan Pickford races off his line to challenge Dele Alli after the whistle blows, catching the Spurs forward in the process.

VERDICT: Wrong decision, red card.

DERMOT SAYS: At the time, I thought it was a red card. I know the whistle has gone, but that is why it is unacceptable. If you actually watch, he goes over the top of the ball and I think Dele Alli does him a massive favour. What I would say is that even though the game has stopped, I do think there has to be a sanction for that.

2:12 Highlights from Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Lewis Dunk picks up a booking for an apparent foul on David Brooks, before later getting a second caution.

VERDICT: Wrong decision, a case of mistaken identity.

DERMOT SAYS: I think the referee [Mike Dean] thinks he has tripped him, but he does not, he pulls his leg away and it is Yves Bissouma who actually commits the foul. So he books Dunk because he thinks it is him who trips him and the problem there is the referee watches the player go through and he is looking for a trip. So he is focussed on that, sees the player goes down, with Dunk attempting to make the challenge, and he is convinced in his mind that he has tripped him. But when you look at his upper body, which he does not, Bissouma actually pushes him over.

With a red card it is easy as they can just transfer it (the suspension) over, but with it being two yellow cards it is a little more tricky, so I am not sure what avenue they (The FA) will go down…

2:56 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Man City in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win over Man City in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Kyle Walker gives away a penalty after upending Max Meyer.

VERDICT: Correct decision, penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: It certainly was (the correct decision) as you have to get the ball in this situation and there is no question, he did not get the ball. It was just a rash and careless challenge and the minute Meyer moves the ball, he has to back off. But he goes through with the tackle and it is a penalty.