Chris Kirkland says Manchester City, not Liverpool, are under pressure

Chris Kirkland says Manchester City are under more pressure than Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The Reds are six points clear at the top of the table and seven ahead of City going into the game, which is live on Sky Sports, and they will open up a 10-point gap on the defending champions if they win.

Kirkland, who played for Liverpool between 2001 and 2006, says that will be playing on the minds of Pep Guardiola's team.

"The pressure is on City, City have got to catch Liverpool," Kirkland told Sky Sports News. "If it was the other way round I would say exactly the same, the pressure would be on Liverpool.

"A 10-point gap is a huge gap for these teams especially when Liverpool haven't lost.

"You'd rather be sat at the top, whether it is one point or two points, you'd rather be at the top."

Liverpool are unbeaten after 20 games while City have lost three times and Kirkland is adamant the Reds have the edge.

"I've watched a lot of Liverpool this season and at home they blow teams away," he added. "They're so quick going forward, I think going forward they're more dynamic than City with the pace they've got up front.

"City have got pace as well and it's probably me being a little bit bias but the league doesn't lie.

"Liverpool are at the top of the league because they have probably played the best football and they deserve to be where they are.

"You don't get away with anything in this league and they are where they are but City are reigning champions, a magnificent team, and if Liverpool are even two per cent off tonight then City will win."

Kirkland was in the studio alongside Shaun Goater who disagreed that Liverpool are a better footballing side and the former Manchester City striker denied the pressure is getting to Guardiola's team.

"The stats don't lie and I think the challenge he will give the team is: 'these were the stats last season, these are the stats this season, what are we going to do about it?'" said Goater.

"I believe we can go the remainder of this season with a certain amount of clean sheets to tidy up that record so I think that will be the motivation he will put on them and the motivation will be, it starts tonight.

"Liverpool can beat City three or four nil but likewise City can go and win three or four nil. It's that sort of game because both teams are really that good.

"For me this is really exciting because there's respect between the managers and both sets of players so it just mouthwatering."