Watford boss Javi Gracia targeting FA Cup final after win over Crystal Palace

Javi Gracia has beaten Roy Hodgson in all three of Watford's games against Crystal Palace this season

Super-sub Andre Gray's impact was "no surprise" to Javi Gracia, who is eyeing an FA Cup final appearance for his Watford side.

The Hornets are into the FA Cup semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace - with Gray scoring the winner 121 seconds after coming on - and two games away from winning the tournament for the first time in their history.

Their only appearance in the final came back in 1984, when Graham Taylor's side were beaten by Everton at Wembley - but 35 years on, Gracia has the opportunity to write his own name into Watford history over the next two months.

He said: "We'll see what we are able to achieve in the future, I don't know if we will be able to play in the final but that's our target. We want to enjoy the semi-final, of course, but we want to be in the final and have the same mentality we have had all season. Be competitive, and game-by-game I think we will be able to achieve something this season."

Andre Gray's goal game barely two minutes after coming on

Gray's goal enhanced the reputation all strikers dread - with another starring role as a super-sub to score from the bench for the third home game in a row.

But Gracia spoke highly of his regular back-up striker after the game and added his hot streak had been no fluke.

He said: "He's done it in recent games too so it's not a surprise. He always has chances to score. His finishing has been very good, he's scored important goals for the team.

"It was a difficult decision because the game was open, and to take off Will [Hughes], put Gerard on the right and Andre up front with Troy was difficult, but it was good for the team."