Premier League Power Rankings: Liverpool's Sadio Mane top

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has topped the latest Power Rankings.

The Senegal international scored his ninth goal in as many league games during a 2-1 win at Fulham, with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold climbing one place into No 7 spot.

Jamie Vardy slipped into runner-up spot after helping Leicester record a 2-1 win at Burnley, with goals from James Maddison (No 4) and Wes Morgan heading a late winner - despite having Harry Maguire sent off within four minutes.

Newcastle's Salomon Rondon (No 3) scored a stunning free-kick and Matt Ritchie hit an exquisite stoppage-time leveller in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, while Josh King (No 10) scored both goals for the hosts.

Salomon Rondon maintained his run of fine form at the weekend

Eden Hazard (No 8) kept his place among the top performers, despite Chelsea suffering a costly 2-0 defeat at Everton - benefitting from five top-flight games being rescheduled due to FA Cup commitments.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

