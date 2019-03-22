Euro Paper Talk: Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid's primary transfer target this summer

Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid's primary transfer target this summer, according to AS

Spain

Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid's primary transfer target this summer. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has shifted his attention away from Brazilian star Neymar and will instead focus his efforts on landing the French star. (AS)

Clubs in England and Italy are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey after it was revealed his contract contains a £43m buyout clause. The Ghana international will speak with Diego Simeone before making a decision over his future. (Marca)

Inter Milan have stepped up their interest in Andre Gomes, who is on loan at Everton from Barcelona. The Toffees expect to make the Portugal international's move permanent this summer but the Italian club have made a late approach. (Sport)

Nacho Fernandez is once again a Roma transfer target after Real Madrid secured the signing of Porto defender Eder Militao. Nacho's contract expires in the summer of 2020 and, given he is likely to be fourth choice next season, Roma hope to secure a cut-price deal. (AS)

Zinedine Zidane will give Brahim Diaz an opportunity to prove himself in the final ten games of the season. The 19-year-old has played just 24 minutes since arriving at the Bernabeu from Manchester City in January, but Zidane will assess the youngster and decide if he can be relied on next season. (AS)

Real Madrid striker Raul de Tomas is wanted by Real Betis. The 24-year-old is spending this season on loan with Rayo Vallecano and has struck eleven La Liga goals in 24 starts. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Liverpool are monitoring Callum Hudson-Odoi's situation at Chelsea. The teenager, who is in the current England squad, is a Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich transfer target and has turned down multiple contract offers from Chelsea. His current deal expires in the summer of 2020. (Sport Bild)

David Alaba says he would consider a move away from Bayern Munich. The versatile full-back has a contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2021 but hinted he would be open to a move away: "I'm happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else in the future." (Bild)

Italy

Napoli are closing in on the signing of PSV star Hirving Lozano. Several clubs are interested in the Mexican star but the Partenopei have held several rounds of talks with his representatives and are willing to match the Dutch club's £35m asking price. (Corriere dello Sport)

Milan have opened talks with Cagliari over a move for Chelsea transfer target Nicolo Barella. The 22-year-old midfielder is also being monitored by Inter and Juventus. (Sky Sport Italia)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout is wanted by Milan and Napoli this summer. The 26-year-old has impressed at Fiorentina since his arrival in the summer of 2017 and would cost around £17m. (La Nazione)

France

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is in talks over a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Spaniard is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and the Ligue 1 leaders are ready to double his wage to lure him to the French capital. (RMC)

Raphael Varane did not entertain questions regarding his future after reports emerged that he was considering leaving Real Madrid this summer. "I am not in the habit of speaking publicly about my future," he told reporters while on international duty. (L'Equipe)