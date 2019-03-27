Players racially abused should collectively refuse to play, says Gordon Strachan

1:54 The Debate panel discuss whether boycotting matches in countries plagued by issues with racism could lead to stricter UEFA punishments The Debate panel discuss whether boycotting matches in countries plagued by issues with racism could lead to stricter UEFA punishments

Players who are racially abused during European matches should be collectively encouraged to boycott countries, according to former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were among those who received racist abuse during the European Qualifier in Podgorica.

UEFA has responded by charging Montenegro with racist behaviour, while the Football Association described the incidents as 'abhorrent'.

Strachan was joined on The Debate on Sky Sports on Wednesday night by former England manager Sam Allardyce and former Chelsea captain Paul Elliott to discuss what measures can be taken by players and managers in order to eradicate racism within the game.

Strachan said: "I think we need to reiterate that it's mostly on the terraces where we're trying to eradicate racism, because the sport that we've been involved in for a combined 120 years is in a great place, and there's very little racism in the game itself.

"We have to amplify that more - the good that we're doing.

"What can we do about Montenegro? That's what we're saying. We've cracked it here, but we've only got a jurisdiction to a certain area.

(Refusing to play) is thinking outside of the box, and it's drastic, but these places are never going to learn otherwise. These places are 20, 30 years behind us. Gordon Strachan

"There's a couple of things you might do - I don't think you walk off the pitch, because they win if you do that. As a player, I would stand there, and I would get my team-mates around me and point out the guy who was doing it, and get the stewards to come over.

"Or players, as a group, could come together and decide not to go back to the country. It happens all the time in Montenegro, so why should they go back?

"We have to be above the FA - they're not the ones getting abused. If black players refuse to go to places to play in another tie, that leaves UEFA in a position where they have to do something - especially if other nations come together.

"Where would they go after that? It's thinking outside of the box, and it's drastic, but these places are never going to learn otherwise. These places are 20, 30 years behind us anyway."

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings with Montenegro over a total of five match incidents and the case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary on May 16.

Elliot admits he was subjected to torrents of racial abuse during his time as a player during the 1970s and 1980s, but he believes racism is more a societal issue.

He said: "Whilst you still have racism in society, you're going to have racism in football, because football is a huge part of society.

"So you have to look at the societal challenges, and how that is starting to affect football. I think Gareth Southgate has been an inspirational leader for the FA and for England.

"He's reconnected this country with its football, with its national game. And I have not come across any other manager who has spoken so articulately and gracefully about it, in a very positive way.

"I have seen the positive evolution from the challenging days to where we are now. I still think proportionately, we are talking about a minority."