European Paper Talk: Zinedine Zidane eyeing Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are on Real Madrid's target list

Zinedine Zidane is eyeing Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot, plus more from Thursday's European papers.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views, and gossip from across the continent.

France

Zinedine Zidane's entourage have touched base with the representatives of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Adrien Rabiot. The quartet are all Real Madrid transfer targets, and Zidane wants to ensure contact is kept from now until the summer. (RMC)

Qatari Sports Investments Group, who own Paris Saint-Germain, are looking for opportunities to purchase a Championship club. QSI would prefer a 'sleeping giant', such as Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, and QPR. (Le Parisien)

Juventus reportedly want to sign Tanguy Ndombele

Juventus are leading the race to sign Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele this summer. The French midfielder is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. (L'Équipe)

West Ham will launch a summer move for St Etienne midfielder Yann M'Vila. The Irons have already been in contact with the French club about the 28-year-old, who spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Sunderland. (L'Équipe)

Spain

Hazard's expected transfer to Real Madrid will cause a tactical problem for Zidane. The Belgian would want to play in his favoured position off the left flank, but that will impact Brazilian starlet Vinicius Junior, who starred in the role earlier this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Eden Hazard is also a Real Madrid transfer target

Atletico Madrid would move for Edinson Cavani if Paris Saint-Germain attempt to move the Uruguayan on this summer. Atleti would fund the move by selling Diego Costa, in whom there has been long-term interest from the Chinese Super League. (AS)

Wolves full-back Jonny Otto still harbours ambitions of one day playing for Atletico Madrid. The wing-back left the La Liga side for Wolves having never made a first-team appearance, but has admitted: "My desire to play for Atletico is still there, honestly." (Marca)

Germany

The father of Luka Jovic says his son wants to remain at Eintracht Frankfurt despite being a Barcelona and Chelsea transfer target. "Luka has had inquiries, including from Barcelona, but he isn't interested. He doesn't know if he would play there. He wants to qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht and stay." (Bild)

Jose Mourinho has been linked to the Bayern Munich job

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was coy when asked if he would like to one day manage Bayern Munich. "Like many of my colleagues, I respect Niko Kovac, so I can't answer this. I can only say that Bayern Munich are an elite club." (Bild)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has met with the father of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt to discuss a summer move. The Germany international has a release clause in his contract of just £21m, and is also a Liverpool transfer target. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund's search for a left-back continues. The Bundesliga side have already been linked with moves for Philipp Max, Filipe Luís, and Nico Schulz, and are now considering Wolfsburg's Jerome Roussillon. (WAZ)

Arsenal's former head of scouting Sven Mislintat is set to become sporting director at Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart. (Kicker)

Italy

Could Lorenzo Pellegrini be on his way to Inter?

Inter are prepared to trigger the £25m release clause in the contract of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer. The 22-year-old's future at the club is uncertain after the departure of manager Eusebio Di Francesco. (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund will make a move for Roma striker Patrik Schick this summer. The 23-year-old has only struck three Serie A goals this season, but is highly-rated by the Bundesliga side, who lead RB Leipzig in the race to sign him. (Sport Italia)

Roma plan to overhaul their backline this summer and will move for Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, Atalanta centre-back Gianluca Mancini, and Bordeaux centre-back Jules Kounde. (Gazzetta dello Sport)