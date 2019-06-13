England boss Phil Neville hits out at 'keyboard warrior' Raymond Verheijen

England boss Phil Neville claims the criticism is why Verheijen has 'an egg next to his name on Twitter'

Phil Neville has labelled Raymond Verheijen a "keyboard warrior" after the former Wales assistant boss took to Twitter to criticise the current Women's World Cup and male coaches working there.

Verheijen has been a part of the coaching set up of the Netherlands, South Korea and Russia's teams at previous men's major tournaments; as well as club sides including Barcelona, Zenit St Petersburg, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 47 year-old has previously publicly criticised the coaching methods at some Premier League clubs, taking aim in 2013 at David Moyes' "dinosaur" training tactics during his tenure at Manchester United

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Dutchman Verheijen said the standard of play at the tournament in France was "shocking" and teams being coached by "clueless left overs from the men's game" was among the reasons.

England boss Neville was asked about those comments at his press conference on Thursday ahead of Friday's Group D clash with Argentina in Le Havre.

He said: "He's had a go at (Sir Alex) Ferguson, (Arsene) Wenger, (Mauricio) Pochettino, (Jurgen) Klopp. Every top manager in the world, he's had a go at.

"That probably is aimed at me, because when I was at Man United [on the coaching staff], he used to have a go at David Moyes. He has a go at everyone.

"He is a keyboard warrior. He sits and talks a fantastic game, but I never see him working in top-level football. That is why he can't get employed.

"We can all talk a good game. Raymond - go out there and get a job. Go win a Champions League, go and win a Premier League. That's what Wenger does, the people he is having a go at."

He added: "It's why he has an egg next to his name on Twitter."