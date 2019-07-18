Euro papers: Juvenuts to explore Neymar move

Neymar has been linked with a move to Juventus

The 2019/20 season is fast approaching and that means clubs across Europe will be working hard to secure signings and offload unwanted players.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Italy

Juventus will meet with Neymar's father to explore a potential move for the Brazilian, however, a deal is unlikely given the 27-year-old remains focused on a return to Barcelona and Juve would not meet Paris Saint-Germain's £200m asking price. (Rai Sport)

Roma wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo is open to a move to Tottenham this summer in a deal which would see Toby Alderweireld join the Serie A side. The 20-year-old is now Spurs' top midfield target after they opted against Dani Ceballos and Giovani Lo Celso. (Sport Italia)

Inter will make a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani if they are unable to sign Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli have submitted an offer of £55m plus Adam Ounas for Lille star Nicolas Pepe. The offer is unlikely to be accepted with firm interest in the Ivorian from Premier League clubs. (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino want to sign Argentine winger Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese. The 25-year-old has also been linked with Inter, Roma and Napoli this summer. (Tuttosport)

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been linked with a surprise return to Cagliari, the club he spent five seasons with before joining Roma in 2014. (Tuttosport)

Fiorentina have opened talks with former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, who is one of several high-profile players available on a free transfer this summer. (Sky Italia)

Fiorentina are reportedly in talks with Fernando Llorente

Spain

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig could be available for loan after it was revealed he was training with the club's B side. Puig is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from La Masia in recent years and has made three senior appearances. (AS)

Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro and AC Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez will be targeted by Barcelona if they can't strike a deal with Real Betis for full-back Junior Firpo. (AS)

James Rodriguez could remain at Real Madrid this summer if the club sell Isco, although no club has yet to come close to matching the £70m Real will demand for the Spain international. (AS)

West Brom defender Allan Nyom is set to join Getafe on a season-long loan deal as the Madrid-based club strengthen their squad to compete in the Europa League. (Marca)

France

Everton have submitted an offer of around £35m for Lille forward Rafael Leao. The Toffees face competition from Valencia and Napoli, who have also made bids, while Aston Villa are interested in the 20-year-old Portuguese. (L'Equipe)

Another Lille star whose future is uncertain is Nicolas Pepe and the Ligue 1 side have received firm offers from Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter. The Ivorian must now decide which club he would like to join. (L'Equipe)

Ousmane Dembele does not want to leave Barcelona this summer. The French winger has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and has also been mooted as a potential makeweight in Barca's attempts to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move away from Barcelona

Germany

Newcastle are in talks over a £35m move for Hoffenheim forward Joelinton. Wolves have also shown interest in the Brazilian who has previously been compared to Roberto Firmino. (Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund have ended their interest in Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic but will rival Everton in the race to sign Moise Keane - either on loan or permanently - from the Serie A champions. (Kicker)

Chelsea youngster Daishawn Redan is in talks with Hertha Berlin over a permanent switch to the Bundesliga club, who would pay around £2.2m for the Dutch wonderkid. (Kicker)