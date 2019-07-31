Brighton leading race to sign Brentford striker Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay is being pursued by several Premier League clubs

Brighton are leading the race to sign Brentford striker Neal Maupay, Sky Sports News understands.

The clubs have been in talks for some time but the Seagulls are yet to meet the Bees' £20m valuation.

Aston Villa, Sheffield United and West Ham have also registered their interest in the Frenchman this summer.

Sheffield United have signed Lys Mousset from Bournemouth

But the Blades have signed Lys Mousset from Bournemouth and are working on a deal for Swansea's Oli McBurnie, while the Hammers splashed £40m on Sebastian Haller.

Maupay has not played a single pre-season game for Brentford, withdrawn from the squad due to concerns about his focus given the uncertainty surrounding his future.

West Ham have signed Sebastian Haller for £40m

With eight days still to go in the transfer window he is a doubt for the Bees' opening Championship game of the season against Birmingham this weekend.

