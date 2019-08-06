Joe Willock: Bayern Munich keen on Arsenal youngster

Joe Willock impressed for Arsenal in pre-season

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Joe Willock, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old impressed for the Gunners in pre-season, and played for over an hour in their 2-1 win over the German champions in the USA last month.

Bayern are targeting young English talent in the transfer market, having previously had several offers for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi rejected this year.

However, Unai Emery has high hopes for Willock, and last month challenged the Londoner to become a key man for Arsenal this campaign.

He made six appearances for Arsenal last season, including a cameo off the bench in the 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in May.

Arsenal are hoping to be active in the transfer market before the window closes on Thursday, and are keen to sign a replacement for captain Laurent Koscielny, who is set to join Bordeaux.

The Gunners are also ready to make a final push for Kieran Tierney having seen their previous offers for the left-back turned down by Celtic in this window.

