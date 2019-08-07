Romelu Lukaku: Peter Schmeichel thinks Man Utd should sell striker

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel says Romelu Lukaku leaving Old Trafford this summer would be beneficial for all parties.

Lukaku has flirted with a move to Serie A since being made United's back-up striker under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season - attracting concrete interest from Juventus and Inter Milan.

Inter, at this stage, appear to be the only viable exit route for the 26-year-old - but they are struggling to match United's £79m valuation of Lukaku.

Schmeichel, who spent eight years as United's goalkeeper, believes it would be difficult to depart with Lukaku, but says it could allow Solskjaer to get the team playing in his vision.

"At the end of the day if you have someone like Lukaku you have to play in a certain way with him. He's a very dominant player," Schmeichel told Sky Sports News.

"When you play Romelu, you have to play in a particular way, if he doesn't want to play at the club then it leaves you free to play another way.

0:27 Romelu Lukaku has been praised by former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov Romelu Lukaku has been praised by former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov

"So it is an opportunity for the club, as well as being very sad.

"Once he said, 'I don't want to be here', I don't think it is beneficial for anyone that you force him to stay. I'm sure it is going to be resolved."

United have recently called off late moves for Paulo Dybala and Christian Eriksen due to concerns they would rather play elsewhere.

But Schmeichel thinks his former club should avoid any late deals this window.

"I think, anything that happens on the last day - unless it has been ongoing - smells of panic. And I don't think Manchester United should be that kind of club," he added.

"You should plan ahead, and already know what you are going to do in the next transfer window and the next.

"Man City have done all their business, Liverpool have done all their business. That's the competition at the moment, you have to look at what they do."

