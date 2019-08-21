David Beckham's proposed Miami stadium site contaminated

David Beckham's proposed stadium site for the Inter Miami franchise in the MLS is contaminated

An environmental report has revealed the proposed stadium site for David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise in the MLS has arsenic contamination levels more than twice the legal limit.

According to the Miami Herald, the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit and hazardous debris in surface-level soil samples at the Melreese golf course, where people have played for more than 50 years.

In some spots, the contamination is near the surface, as shallow as 15cm deep.

"This is the largest contaminated park in the city's portfolio. This is a concern," said Miami City commission chairman Ken Russell.

The environmental firm hired by Inter Miami took more than 140 soil samples in recent months. Apart from the arsenic, it found barium and lead levels above legal limits.

"The debris included fragments of tile, metal and glass, mixed with fine-grain sands, which often exhibited a rusty color," EE&G found.

"Intermittent wood fragments were encountered along with concrete and other non-native materials, but not evidence of municipal garbage."

The 131-acre site is being considered for a sprawling $1 billion commercial and stadium complex that would be the home ground for Beckham's MLS team, Inter Miami.

According to the consultant's report, the pollution underneath the grass on the golf course was caused by contaminated ash from a municipal incinerator shut down years ago.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez said he was glad the site was tested, and said the city has chosen another consulting firm, AECOM, to conduct its own analysis of the findings. The firm also will be paid by Inter Miami.

"Basically, the site has significantly more contamination than what is commercially reasonable," Suarez said.

The findings could increase clean-up costs to $50 million at the site, team officials told Suarez. Inter Miami have said it would not seek city dollars to pay for the cleanup.

Inter Miami's lawyers are expecting to propose a lease on Sept 12, and the terms would need the approval of four of five commissioners.