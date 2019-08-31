Premier League reports and highlights - matchday four

Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Everton against Wolves

Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a point as a pulsating north London derby with Tottenham ended 2-2 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.

Richarlison netted twice in a topsy-turvy encounter where Wolves came from behind twice but eventually lost 3-2 to Everton on Super Sunday.

2:57 Highlights from Everton's 3-2 win over Wolves in the Premier League.

2:55 Highlights from Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James' stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

2:59 Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League

Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Jordan Ayew scored in his second successive Premier League game as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

2:50 Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Leicester City proved too clinical for Bournemouth as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

2:43 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

Manchester City briefly returned to the Premier League summit after Sergio Aguero scored twice in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

2:53 Highlights from Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Watford in the Premier League

Watford earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after an end-to-end contest at St James' Park.

2:52 Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League

West Ham sealed their first home win of the season thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich.

2:51 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor - a club-record 13th consecutive league victory.