Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Premier League reports and highlights - matchday four

Highlights of every Premier League game this season will be shown on the Sky Sports website and app

Last Updated: 01/09/19 7:42pm

Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Everton against Wolves
Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Everton against Wolves

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a point as a pulsating north London derby with Tottenham ended 2-2 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.

Everton 3-2 Wolves

Richarlison netted twice in a topsy-turvy encounter where Wolves came from behind twice but eventually lost 3-2 to Everton on Super Sunday.
2:57
Highlights from Everton's 3-2 win over Wolves in the Premier League.
Highlights from Everton's 3-2 win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United
2:55
Highlights from Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League
Highlights from Southampton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James' stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
2:59
Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League
Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League

Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
2:59
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Jordan Ayew scored in his second successive Premier League game as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth
2:50
Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League
Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Leicester City proved too clinical for Bournemouth as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton
2:43
Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League
Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

Manchester City briefly returned to the Premier League summit after Sergio Aguero scored twice in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle 1-1 Watford
2:53
Highlights from Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Watford in the Premier League
Highlights from Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Watford in the Premier League

Watford earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after an end-to-end contest at St James' Park.

Also See:

West Ham 2-0 Norwich
2:52
Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League
Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League

West Ham sealed their first home win of the season thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich.

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
2:51
Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.
Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor - a club-record 13th consecutive league victory.

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if 2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK