Premier League reports and highlights - matchday four
Highlights of every Premier League game this season will be shown on the Sky Sports website and app
Last Updated: 01/09/19 7:42pm
Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a point as a pulsating north London derby with Tottenham ended 2-2 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.
Everton 3-2 Wolves
Richarlison netted twice in a topsy-turvy encounter where Wolves came from behind twice but eventually lost 3-2 to Everton on Super Sunday.
Southampton 1-1 Manchester United
Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James' stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.
Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
Jordan Ayew scored in his second successive Premier League game as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at Selhurst Park.
Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth
Leicester City proved too clinical for Bournemouth as Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium.
Manchester City 4-0 Brighton
Manchester City briefly returned to the Premier League summit after Sergio Aguero scored twice in a 4-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.
Newcastle 1-1 Watford
Watford earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after an end-to-end contest at St James' Park.
West Ham 2-0 Norwich
West Ham sealed their first home win of the season thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich.
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor - a club-record 13th consecutive league victory.