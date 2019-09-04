European Paper Talk: Barcelona wanted Lucas Moura before window closes

Lucas Moura could have left Tottenham during the European window

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest gossip and news from across the continent.

Spain

Barcelona made an approach for Tottenham forward Lucas Moura before the European transfer window closed. The La Liga champions viewed the Brazil forward as an alternative to Neymar but were put off by Spurs' £50m valuation. (Mundo Deportivo)

Several Barcelona players are unhappy with the club's board after Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal and Jean-Clair Todibo were all offered to Paris Saint-Germain as makeweights in a deal for Neymar. (Marca)

Real Madrid have agreed to cancel the contract of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Silva, who has spent the last three seasons on loan away from the Bernabeu. (AS)

Italy

Juventus have not given up hope of signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona and will reignite their interest in the midfielder in January. (Tuttosport)

Inter have told Flamengo they must pay around £18m to sign Gabriel Barbosa on a permanent deal. The forward is currently on loan at Brazilian club until December. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic and the injured Giorgio Chiellini have all been left out of the Juventus squad for the Champions League group stage. Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca are also not included. (Various)

Mandzukic wants to leave Juventus in January after he failed to secure a move away in the summer. There is interest from the Chinese Super League in the Croatian forward. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan CFO Zvonimir Boban says there was little chance of the club signing Luka Modric from Real Madrid. "Modric is a 'Milanista', has been since he was little. He had so much passion to come but it was never serious. He didn't want to leave Real after one bad season." (Sky Italia)

Germany

Emre Can says he would have left Juventus before the transfer window closed if he knew he'd be left out of the club's Champions League squad. "If I had learned that three days earlier, I would not have stayed. Their dealing with me was not honest." (Kicker)

Arjen Robben believes former teammate Mark van Bommel, who is currently in charge of PSV, can manage Bayern Munich. "Mark has the character a coach of Bayern needs. If he keeps evolving I'll be able to introduce him to Munich someday." (Sport Bild)

France

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko does not believe he has taken a step back in his career by rejoining Monaco on loan. "This was a good opportunity to come back here," he said. People will say I'm taking a step back by returning but I see it differently." (L'Equipe)