Javi Gracia sacked by Watford after one win in 10 matches

Javi Gracia has been sacked by Watford after leading the Hornets to just one win in their last 10 matches.

The 49-year-old Spaniard's only victory since April came against Sky Bet League One side Coventry in the Carabao Cup last month.

Watford have taken one point from their first four Premier League matches this season and sit bottom of the table.

However, last season Gracia took Watford to an 11th-placed finish - their best ever in the Premier League - as well as only the second FA Cup final in their history.

Watford have confirmed Gracia's staff have also left the club, while they expect to appoint a new coaching team 'imminently'.

Chairman Scott Duxbury said: "Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements."

A club statement added: "Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road."

Gracia was less than a year into a four-and-a-half year contract at Vicarage Road. Watford also had the option to extend the deal by a further three years.