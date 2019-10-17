Updated Premier League fixtures: The revised kick-off times and dates for your club
Sky Sports have announced their latest batch of Premier League games live on Sky
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 17/10/19 5:06pm
After Sky Sports confirmed its latest batch of live Premier League games for December and the festive period, here is the destination site for all 20 top-flight clubs.
You can watch 128 live games on Sky Sports Premier League this season; free match highlights on SkySports.com, the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports YouTube channel.
The Sky live Premier League games keep on coming thick and fast over the festive period, with Premier League champions Manchester City hosting rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium live on Saturday Night Football on December 7.
With another 22 games announced on Thursday to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, head below to read your club's updated fixture list for the 2019/20 season.
Revised Premier League fixtures in full
Our biggest season yet on Sky Sports
You can watch more Premier League games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.
We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.
From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.
- New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
How to watch Premier League highlights
This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.
You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.