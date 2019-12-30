Arsenal and the January transfer window

Arsenal have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland

What has the manager said?

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said at his unveiling: "We had many conversations. We have a meeting soon and some ideas but we have to put them together."

On the back of their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on December 29, he added: "We will discuss in the next few days, internally, where we can improve the squad, because at the moment we have a lot of injuries. Some of them might be long term as well, so we have to adapt the plan."

What did Arsenal do in the summer?

Arsenal spent big on Nicolas Pepe in the summer

Nicolas Pepe was a club-record signing at £72m, David Luiz surprisingly joined from Chelsea for £8m and Kieran Tierney finally arrived from Celtic. Dani Ceballos (loan) and Gabriel Martinelli also joined the club along with William Saliba, who was instantly loaned back to St Etienne for the season.

But they did lose a number of regular first-team players. Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi - to name a few - moved elsewhere while Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eddie Nketiah have gone out on loan.

Who have they been linked with?

Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich [Sunday Express]; Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig [Sunday Express]; Kevin Volland, Bayer Leverkusen [Sky Sports News]; Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City [Leicester Mercury]; Dries Mertens, Napoli [The Daily Mail]; Chris Smalling, Manchester United [Daily Mirror]; James Rodriguez, Real Madrid [El Desmarque].

Who could depart?

Granit Xhaka has endured a tough season

Granit Xhaka, Hertha Berlin [Sky Sports News]; Sead Kolasinac, Napoli and Roma [Sky Sports News]; Granit Xhaka, Borussia Monchengladbach [Daily Mirror]; Lucas Torreira, AC Milan [Calciomercato]; Hector Bellerin, Barcelona [Don Balon]; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Real Madrid [El Desmarque]; Ezequiel Barco, Atalanta [Record].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth...

"Arsenal's January plans will become clearer now that Mikel Arteta is in charge. It is unlikely there will be massive spending given the club committed over £100m in fees over the summer, but there is lots of talk about strengthening the defence given injuries and form.

"Left-back is an issue with both Kieren Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out - and the latter has emerged as a target for Italian clubs Napoli and Roma. It is doubtful Arsenal would bring anyone in this position unless there is a departure.

"At centre-back, it should be remembered that Arsenal also have a new player arriving in the summer in the shape of Saint Etienne's William Saliba.

"Arteta may also have to look at potential departures in midfield. At the time of writing, Granit Xhaka is interesting Hertha Berlin and it is thought the player is open to the move, while the future of Mesut Ozil will no doubt be a hot topic throughout the month.

"Arteta will want to make his mark in January, but every chance incomings will be dictated by departures up front too. Among potential forward options they have been tracking is Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland but the German club will resist any offers for him in January."

