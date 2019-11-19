Arsenal and Man City want Reinier after Flamengo performances - Euro Papers

Reinier (right) has been attracting interest because of his performances for Flamengo

With news of two Premier League sides going head-to-head for a Brazil wonderkid and more, here's the back pages from around Europe.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Arsenal and Manchester City have joined the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Reinier. The 17-year-old has starred for Flamengo this season and would cost in excess of £40m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea winger Willian will not sign a new contract before January as he is keen to speak to Barcelona over a potential switch to the Nou Camp. The Brazilian can freely speak to clubs outside the Premier League when he has six months left on his deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has not restarted negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Neymar as he is confident Real Madrid are no longer interested in the Brazilian star. (AS)

Italy

Juventus will attempt to rival Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Ferran Torres from Valencia. The 19-year-old has an £86m buyout clause in his contract but that deal expires in 2021. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has travelled to Napoli on several occasions this season to scout Fabian Ruiz and Barca hope this continued interest will convince the midfielder to join the club ahead of Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. (Corriere dello Sport)

Fabian Ruiz joined Napoli from Betis in 2018

Stefano Sensi's agent claims Barcelona and Manchester City are interested in the Inter Milan midfielder. "Interest from Barcelona and Manchester City was already there over the summer," Beppe Riso said. "It's normal that it's still going on." (CalcioMercato)

LA Galaxy have held talks with PSG star Edinson Cavani over a potential move to the US in January. The Major League Soccer franchise are searching for a striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic who will leave the Galaxy next month. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham target Denis Zakaria will not leave Borussia Monchengladbach in January, according to the midfielder's agent. "Denis will not leave in the winter, a change is 100 per cent impossible," Mathieu Beda said. (Sport Bild)

Denis Zakaria has started 10 of Monchengladbach's 11 Bundesliga games this term

Emre Can isn't happy at Juventus and could move to the Bundesliga in January with Borussia Dortmund interested. "I haven't even started a match so I can't be happy, but I won't be beaten," he said. "Anything can happen in football." (Kicker)

France

PSG sporting director Leonardo plans to hold talks with Neymar's representatives in January over a new contract for the Brazilian star. The forward's current deal expires in 2022. (RMC Sport)

Thiago Silva would like to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian defender's current deal expires next summer. "An extension of my contract is my will," the 35-year-old said. "We will discuss soon. The idea is to stay and continue to help grow the club." (France Football)