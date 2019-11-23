David Silva: Soccer AM's Tubes discusses football firsts with Manchester City ace

David Silva speaks about his first-time experiences at Manchester City

Manchester City's midfield maestro David Silva caught up with Soccer AM's Tubes to reflect on his first-time experiences at the Etihad.

Silva has won 10 major trophies during a glittering playing career, but do any of his achievements eclipse winning the World Cup with Spain in 2010?

With the 33-year-old set to leave City at the end of the season after spending a decade in the Premier League, we take a trip down memory lane to discover his recollections from his time in England...

What was the first contact you had with Manchester City?

Roberto Mancini brought Silva to Man City in 2010

"My agent at Valencia told me that they wanted to sign me. Roberto Mancini called me to say he wanted me to come. From December to June, he was calling me to come, maybe once a week or once every two weeks.

"I decided to come, and it was one of the best decisions that I've taken. I knew that the club was growing in that moment. They signed Robinho, Emmanuel Adebayor, Carlos Tevez, and they started a good project focused on winning titles.

"Mancini told me the same, and he was right."

What was your first day like at Manchester City?

David Silva celebrates Spain's World Cup success in 2010 with team-mates

"It was after the World Cup (in 2010) and I came here to do the medical stuff. I was not in a good way! After all the parties and the celebrations I was very tired. The physio back then is still here as well.

"He remembers how I was that day often! After the World Cup, you have to enjoy that moment, because you dream for that. We won and in that moment we were just so happy.

"When you win something like that, all the people in the country are happy. All the people want to congratulate you. It wasn't just one party!"

What was your first appearance for Man City?

Silva has been at his creative best this season under Pep Guardiola

"My first appearance was against Tottenham. I think I had trained for only one week, but I started that game from the beginning.

"My calf was tight after 60 minutes but after one or two months I was fit and I started to play better. I grew in confidence.

What were your first impressions of the Premier League?

"Physically, it was a bit different. The referees allowed you to play more whereas maybe in Spain they whistle more and give more fouls and more yellow cards. They allow you to play more here."

David Silva was allowed to play more when he arrived in the Premier League

What were your first impressions of Manchester?

"It's a nice place - I thought it's quiet here. The only problem remains the weather, but the rest of it is a beautiful place for a footballer. The people respect you, it's quiet and it's perfect for me.

"Sometimes I do go into town as I was living outside of Manchester, and now I live in the city centre. I enjoy it."

What was your first goal for Manchester City?

Silva scored his first City goal against Blackpool in October 2010

"I don't actually remember. I think it was against Blackpool, and I've said many times that it was so important. That goal gave me more confidence in my style of play.

"After that, I was away. I actually think it is my favourite goal ever in the Premier League because it was so important for me."

What was your first Man City manager Roberto Mancini like to work for?

"It was easy to work with him because he gave me all the confidence. With the confidence of the manager, it's easier to work and to play.

"Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers ever. I haven't worked with them all, but he is among the best because his style and his ideas are really good."

Can you remember when you first met Guardiola?

Silva has formed a strong bond with Pep Guardiola since his arrival

"It was when I played against him at Barcelona for Valencia. I think when he started coaching me, he put me in the right position. He put me in the middle and in closer contact with the ball. He did well in doing that."

What was the first trophy you won with Manchester City?

"The FA Cup in 2011, against Stoke. I've got quite a few winners' medal, but I've been lucky. When you work hard, things come easier. The most important medal is the World Cup - but for me, all of them are the same."

When was the first time you cried about something in football?

"I've never cried. It's a game. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I respect the people who cry, but it's not in my case."

