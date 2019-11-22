Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder backed by Unai Emery to have big future at the club

Lucas Torreira has started just four of Arsenal's league matches this season

Lucas Torreira has been told he has a "big future" at Arsenal as head coach Unai Emery reveals the pair have held private sessions to improve the midfielder's form.

Torreira, 23, joined Arsenal from Sampdoria for £26m in July 2018 and made an impressive start at the Emirates, only missing four of the club's Premier League fixtures last season, three of which he was banned for.

Despite that, Sky in Italy reported this summer that Torreira was keen on a return to Italy, but a move did not materialise and the Uruguayan has featured in nine of Arsenal's 12 league games this season, starting just four.

Emery has tended to play Torreira in a more advanced role than he is used to so far in this campaign and has shown the midfielder footage of previous performances to help iron out "some tactical issues".

Unai Emery has held private sessions with Torreira to work on 'tactical issues'

"He is a good player for us, he has very big commitment and very good behaviour," Emery said.

"He has a very big future here but he must think that he needs to improve, learn in some situations to help us to do better.

"He played well last year but this year he's not being consistent. My challenge to him is to improve, to do better with some tactical issues on the pitch and above all be consistent.

Reports have linked Torreira with a move back to Italy

"I spoke with him on Wednesday and Thursday. I showed him some movies about his best performances with us and how he can improve.

"He is young, his process here is starting and he started playing in the Premier League last year and he progressed - but this year again, he needs to progress.

"But what is a defensive midfielder? We need that position for the capacity to build up (attacks), it is a big responsibility.

"He needs to achieve confidence, achieve more matches and more experience to take the confidence to do that."