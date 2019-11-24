Arsene Wenger to be consulted on VAR by referees boss Mike Riley

Arsene Wenger will be heavily involved with football's lawmakers IFAB

Referees chief Mike Riley is expected to hold talks on VAR standards in the Premier League with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

It comes after Wenger was appointed as the new Chief of Global Football Development at football's world governing body FIFA earlier this month.

He is also a member of the Football and Technical Advisory Panels involved in the International FA Board's (IFAB) review and decision-making process on potential changes to the Laws of the Game.

"Arsene's appointment is a really good opportunity to talk to people and influence them. I have no doubt those conversations will be taking place," said Riley who is head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The LED screen shows VAR checking Crystal Palace's first goal against Liverpool on Saturday which was later disallowed

Wenger is due to attend an IFAB meeting on December 3 in Belfast.

Last week the Premier League and the PGMOL agreed to give fans inside Premier League stadiums more detailed information about VAR checks starting from next month.

It was announced at one of the longest Premier League shareholders meetings in recent years.

At the meeting Riley spoke for more than an hour, admitting that the league had to improve the consistency and speed of decisions along with the communications to fans after three months of VAR.