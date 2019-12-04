European Paper Talk: Arsenal and Everton eye up Marcelino as next manager

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly eyeing up former Valencia manager Marcelino

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Former Valencia boss Marcelino is being considered by Arsenal as their next head coach while Everton could turn to the Spaniard if they decide to sack Marco Silva. (Marca)

Zinedine Zidane is adamant Real Madrid must sign Paul Pogba either in January or next summer. Manchester United will demand a fee of £130m for the French midfielder. (Marca)

The Real Madrid hierarchy are unsure about a deal for Pogba, however, given the fee involved, the 26-year-old's contract demands and that the club doesn't want to impact Federico Valverde or Martin Odegaard. (Marca)

Achraf Hakimi will return to Real Madrid when his two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund ends in the summer and the 21-year-old will be incorporated into Zinedine Zidane's first-team squad. (Marca)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will hold talks with Lionel Messi's father Jorge over a contract extension for the Argentine star. Messi's current deal expires in 2021. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Manchester City are the latest side interested in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. The reigning Premier League champions believe the Argentina international can be the long-term successor to Sergio Aguero. (Sky Italia)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he will re-sign with AC Milan in January. "I will join a club that must get back to winning, that has to renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything. I'll see you in Italy soon." (GQ Italia)

Juventus have started contract talks with Paulo Dybala just months after the Serie A club attempted to sell the Argentine. Dybala turned down moves to Tottenham and Manchester United in the summer and has fought his way back into the Juve first team. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga has admitted he could one day return to Chelsea, the club at which he started his career. "It wasn't the time for me to play for Chelsea," he said. "But if I keep doing what I am doing and work hard, maybe I will be back one day." (Foot Mercato)

Paris Saint-Germain have explored the possibility of bringing Carlo Ancelotti back to the club next summer. The Italian coach spent 18 months in charge of the French side between January 2012 and June 2013 before leaving for Real Madrid. (Foot Mercato)

Despite being linked with Allan and Emre Can, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is unsure he needs midfield reinforcements in January. "If we have injured players, we lack a little depth. But I do not know if we need to recruit a midfielder in January." (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund have no intention of selling Jadon Sancho in January and the club's players and staff do not expect the England international to push for a move away this winter. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich have made PSG manager Thomas Tuchel their first-choice target to take charge of the club next summer but would want current interim head coach Hansi Flick included as part of the coaching staff. (Sport Bild)