Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 17

Mohamed Salah's superb double gave an under-par Liverpool a 2-0 victory over bottom side Watford to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Salah gave Liverpool the lead with a fine curling finish (38), but that came sandwiched between two big Watford chances as both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ismaila Sarr fluffed from fine positions.

In Nigel Pearson's first game in charge, Watford caused more problems after the break as Alisson brilliantly denied both Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu, but Liverpool doubled their lead late on as Divock Origi's miscued effort was cleverly flicked home by Salah at close range (90).

Leicester fell 10 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race as Norwich produced a resilient display to earn a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Teemu Pukki gave the visitors the lead when he ran free onto Emiliano Buendia's through-ball to slot home his ninth domestic goal of the season (26).

Norwich's advantage lasted just 12 minutes, however, as Tim Krul directed Jamie Vardy's header from James Maddison's corner into his own net - but the hosts were unable to complete the turnaround as Liverpool stretched their lead at the summit by a further two points.

Bournemouth recorded a shock 1-0 win at Chelsea for their under-pressure manager Eddie Howe as VAR came to the fore late on to award Dan Gosling's winning goal.

Gosling's looping effort (84) was originally disallowed for offside by the referee but a VAR check revealed that it was Dominic Solanke that was in an offside position and, as he was not interfering with play, the goal was given.

John Fleck struck twice in the second half to seal a 2-0 victory for Sheffield United against Aston Villa, who missed a late penalty through Jack Grealish.

The Blades - who climb to fifth in the table - opened the scoring five minutes after the restart as Fleck put the finishing touches on a fine team move, and the Scot added a second with 17 minutes remaining after David McGoldrick's clever flick.

Villa were handed a lifeline after John Egan was penalised for handball following a VAR review but Grealish lashed his effort off the crossbar.

Chris Wood scored the only goal of the game as Burnley got back to winning ways with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Turf Moor.

The Burnley striker headed home after 58 minutes - the New Zealand international's seventh goal in his last 10 matches - as Sean Dyche's side ended a run of three straight defeats.

Sebastien Haller's first goal in more than 10 hours of football provided a vital winner for West Ham as they won 1-0 at Southampton.

The French striker, recalled to the starting line-up for Felipe Anderson, turned Pablo Fornals' knock-down in off the far post in the only goal of the game in a much-improved Hammers performance, which relieves some of the considerable pressure on under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini.

