Duncan Ferguson to remain Everton caretaker manager vs Arsenal

0:13 Arsene Wenger says Carlo Ancelotti will be a great manager for Everton Arsene Wenger says Carlo Ancelotti will be a great manager for Everton

Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager for Everton's Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ferguson took temporary charge of Everton following the sacking of Marco Silva and has overseen a 3-1 victory over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leicester in the Carabao Cup which they lost on penalties.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, has reached an agreement with Napoli over the termination of his contract, paving the way for his appointment as Everton manager.

Sky Sports News understands Ancelotti will be in the stands at Goodison on Saturday before being officially presented to the media on Monday.

Ancelotti has been offered a four-and-a-half-year contract and is set to take charge of his first game against Burnley on Boxing Day, according to Sky in Italy.

The Italian is set to be assisted by his son Davide Ancelotti and Ferguson, having been given assurances that there will be money to spend in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News broke the story on Monday that Ancelotti reached an agreement in principle to become Marco Silva's successor following talks on Merseyside earlier in the day.

0:35 Ferguson says whoever becomes the club's next permanent manager has a base to build from after improved performances in recent weeks Ferguson says whoever becomes the club's next permanent manager has a base to build from after improved performances in recent weeks

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor...

Ferguson, who has taken temporary charge since Marco Silva's sacking, has instilled a boldness and character that Everton have been lacking in their performances for a very long time.

The Scot opted for a 4-4-2 formation against Chelsea. The pressing and counter-pressing was tireless throughout their triumph earlier in December and led to both of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goals.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League

Despite their eventual loss in the Carabao Cup quarter-final to Leicester on Wednesday, their fightback was the first time Everton had come back from two goals down during a match since 2017 when David Unsworth's side won 3-2 against Watford.

Ancelotti is not a manager known for his passion and with Ferguson as his right-hand man, alongside the Italian's son Davide Ancelotti, his backroom team will be complemented by the Scot's role as a motivator.

He certainly seems to have got the best out of youngsters Mason Holgate and Calvert-Lewin in recent weeks.