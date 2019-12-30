Erling Haaland: Manchester United were among 12 clubs in talks to sign striker, says Mino Raiola

Manchester United were among 12 clubs – including other Premier League sides – in talks to sign Erling Haaland, says his agent Mino Raiola.

Borussia Dortmund announced on Sunday that the 19-year-old striker had signed a four-and-a-half-year deal to join from Red Bull Salzburg for around €20m (£17m).

Haaland is reported to have told United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he played under at Molde, that he wanted to sign for him this month.

But Raiola insists the player believes the move to Dortmund will be the best for his career development.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Raiola said: "Everyone is speaking about Manchester United but there were 12 clubs interested in him.

"We had serious talks with everybody. At the end it is the athlete, it is the player that has to have the best feeling and the ultimate decision. We had serious talks with everybody and on the same grounds.

"I don't understand why in England there is such a buzz about why he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. He is a young player and he has all the time to come to the Premier League in his career and we hope there will be a time.

"He didn't feel it was the time at this point to move to the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund is a fantastic club and I think the best move for his development at this point.

"It is very difficult for a young boy to stand up in the Premier League. He is not the only young player that does not go the Premier League."

Sky Sports News understands United met Haaland's €20m release clause but refused to meet the conditions for the transfer, with the stumbling block believed to be the value of the buy-out clause.

Raiola refused to confirm whether there was a release clause in the Dortmund deal but admitted he had not held talks personally with Solskjaer about Haaland.

"I have never entered into details of negotiations so I will not do that now. I also feel I don't have to defend myself [about] this kind of politics," he said.

"The only [person] that needs to know everything is the player and the only one that has the right to explanations is the player.

Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk in September

"I think that people say that these things Manchester United wanted to bring out, I don't believe in it. It is very strange in my opinion.

"I think there was a good contract between the Norwegian side - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Haaland know each other very well."

Haaland scored 28 times and registered seven assists in 22 games for Salzburg this season across all competitions, with eight goals in the Champions League, while United head scout Marcel Bout watched him against Liverpool.

"Choosing Dortmund does not mean being against somebody else," Raiola added.

"It is just at this moment that it was the best choice. It is not a disrespect to somebody else. He had said no to another 12 big clubs, from the Premier League and outside."

Raiola believes Haaland will move to the Premier League during his career and conceded his friendship with Solskjaer could help with a potential move to United in the future.

"For sure if he succeeds there will be a moment hopefully that he goes to the Premier League and why not also Manchester United," the 52-year-old said.

"If he is good enough and if there is a moment to go the Premier League he will be shining in the Premier League. For now let him shine at Dortmund."