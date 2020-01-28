Neil Lennon keeping Celtic players calm after Rangers' slip up

Neil Lennon aiming to keep his players concentrated on their own results

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is keeping his players calm after Rangers' 2-1 defeat to Hearts on Sunday.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions maintained their five-point cushion at the top of the table with Steven Gerrard's side having a game in hand over their local rivals.

Lennon, whose side face St Johnstone on Wednesday, said: "It's a result that happens. Things will twist and turn maybe as we go along.

"We are just concentrating on St Johnstone and looking forward to the game because we have played quite well since the turn of the year.

"I've not really detected any change in their emotions over the last couple of days. We have to concentrate on our own business and keep things nice and calm.

Celtic defeated Ross County 3-0 on Saturday which piled pressure on title-rivals Rangers to get a result against bottom placed Hearts on Sunday but Lennon believes his side did not gain an advantage from playing the day before.

"It doesn't matter either way really you got to win the games," Lennon added.

"Ideally, you win and you just wait and see what the outcome of the next one is. For me you just win the game and hopefully the others drop points around you."