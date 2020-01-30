Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham want Southampton captain in late move

Tottenham are hoping to pull off an audacious late move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs chiefs have started in their efforts to lure the Denmark international to north London on Thursday with Arsenal and Everton also understood to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Hojbjerg has played a pivotal role in Southampton's recent revival and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will not want to lose him, meaning a deal may be more likely in the summer.

The midfielder's present deal runs out in June 2021 and renewal talks are currently underway.

Last Thursday, Hasenhuttl said he has no intention of letting any players leave before the January transfer window shuts.

On the same day, Sky in Italy's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio flagged Everton's interest on Sky Sports News' Transfer Show, with a figure of £35m being touted.

Hojbjerg joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016 on a five-year contract for an estimated £12.8m fee and has 26 international caps to his name.

He won the Champions League and also the Bundesliga four times during his spell in Germany.